AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore002000000158130
Toronto010000100103120

(11 innings)

Kremer, Ci.Pérez (6), Givens (7), Coulombe (8), Voth (9), Baumann (10), Baumann (11) and McCann, Rutschman; Gausman, Pearson (9), Y.García (11), Bass (11) and Kirk. W_Baumann 3-0. L_Y.García 1-2. HRs_Toronto, M.Chapman (6).

Kansas City020000000240
Chicago00013010x590

C.Hernández, M.Castillo (3), Clarke (7), A.Garrett (8) and Perez; Lynn, Middleton (7), Bummer (8), J.Kelly (9) and Grandal. W_Lynn 3-5. L_M.Castillo 0-1. Sv_J.Kelly (1). HRs_Kansas City, Massey (3). Chicago, Robert Jr. (13).

Oakland000000000040
Houston00001100x250

Kaprielian, Moll (6), Erceg (6), Long (7), Acton (8) and Ca.Pérez; Valdez, and Maldonado. W_Valdez 4-4. L_Kaprielian 0-4.

INTERLEAGUE

New York000021100460
Cincinnati100000000160

Severino, A.Abreu (5), Cordero (7), W.Peralta (8), Holmes (9) and Higashioka; H.Greene, Herget (8) and Maile. W_A.Abreu 2-1. L_H.Greene 0-4. Sv_Holmes (5). HRs_New York, Bader (4), Torres (7).

Detroit001002100462
Washington31200000x6181

Wentz, Cisnero (3), Englert (4), Alexander (6), Foley (8) and Rogers; Jos.Gray, Machado (6), Finnegan (6), Edwards Jr. (8), Harvey (9) and R.Adams. W_Jos.Gray 4-5. L_Wentz 1-4. Sv_Harvey (2). HRs_Detroit, N.Maton (5). Washington, R.Adams (2), I.Vargas (1).

Seattle010000010230
Atlanta10100100x370

Kirby, Saucedo (8), Then (8) and T.Murphy, Raleigh; Shuster, McHugh (7), N.Anderson (8), Iglesias (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Shuster 1-2. L_Kirby 5-3. Sv_Iglesias (3). HRs_Seattle, Kelenic (9), Caballero (1). Atlanta, d'Arnaud (1).

Milwaukee0102300006100
Tampa Bay000300010470

F.Peralta, Payamps (7), Strzelecki (8), D.Williams (8) and Willi.Contreras; Beeks, Criswell (3), Diekman (7), Littell (9) and Mejía, Bethancourt. W_F.Peralta 5-3. L_Criswell 0-1. Sv_D.Williams (7). HRs_Milwaukee, Adames (8), Tellez (11), Willi.Contreras (4). Tampa Bay, J.Lowe (11).

Cleveland000000040480
New York00010112x5110

Bibee, Morgan (7), Stephan (8) and Zunino, B.Naylor; Scherzer, B.Raley (7), Ottavino (8), Robertson (8) and Sánchez. W_Robertson 2-0. L_Stephan 2-2. HRs_Cleveland, J.Ramírez (5). New York, Nimmo (4), S.Marte (2).

Colorado000001020390
Texas05006002x13131

Seabold, Carasiti (4), Lawrence (5), Suter (7), Trejo (8) and Wynns; Heaney, J.Barlow (7), Leclerc (8), Burke (9) and Heim. W_Heaney 3-3. L_Seabold 1-1. HRs_Texas, Jung (9), Seager (3), J.Smith (3).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chicago000000001130
Philadelphia00000020x271

Steele, Alzolay (7), Hughes (8), Estrada (8) and Barnhart; T.Walker, Domínguez (6), Strahm (7), Brogdon (8), Soto (8), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto. W_Strahm 4-3. L_Alzolay 1-3. Sv_Kimbrel (5). HRs_Chicago, Morel (8). Philadelphia, Stott (4).

Arizona101011301891
Pittsburgh010020000333

M.Kelly, McGough (6), Ginkel (8) and Herrera; R.Contreras, Moreta (6), Zastryzny (6), R.Stephenson (7), Y.Ramirez (8) and Delay. W_M.Kelly 5-3. L_Moreta 1-1. HRs_Arizona, Carroll (7).

Los Angeles001020020560
St. Louis03013030x10120

Kershaw, S.Miller (4), Bruihl (5), Suero (6), Bickford (8) and W.Smith; Flaherty, VerHagen (5), Liberatore (8), G.Cabrera (9) and Wills.Contreras. W_VerHagen 3-0. L_Kershaw 6-4. HRs_St. Louis, DeJong (7).

