AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|002
|000
|000
|15
|—
|8
|13
|0
|Toronto
|010
|000
|100
|10
|—
|3
|12
|0
(11 innings)
Kremer, Ci.Pérez (6), Givens (7), Coulombe (8), Voth (9), Baumann (10), Baumann (11) and McCann, Rutschman; Gausman, Pearson (9), Y.García (11), Bass (11) and Kirk. W_Baumann 3-0. L_Y.García 1-2. HRs_Toronto, M.Chapman (6).
|Kansas City
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
|4
|0
|Chicago
|000
|130
|10x
|—
|5
|9
|0
C.Hernández, M.Castillo (3), Clarke (7), A.Garrett (8) and Perez; Lynn, Middleton (7), Bummer (8), J.Kelly (9) and Grandal. W_Lynn 3-5. L_M.Castillo 0-1. Sv_J.Kelly (1). HRs_Kansas City, Massey (3). Chicago, Robert Jr. (13).
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
|Houston
|000
|011
|00x
|—
|2
|5
|0
Kaprielian, Moll (6), Erceg (6), Long (7), Acton (8) and Ca.Pérez; Valdez, and Maldonado. W_Valdez 4-4. L_Kaprielian 0-4.
INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|000
|021
|100
|—
|4
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|6
|0
Severino, A.Abreu (5), Cordero (7), W.Peralta (8), Holmes (9) and Higashioka; H.Greene, Herget (8) and Maile. W_A.Abreu 2-1. L_H.Greene 0-4. Sv_Holmes (5). HRs_New York, Bader (4), Torres (7).
|Detroit
|001
|002
|100
|—
|4
|6
|2
|Washington
|312
|000
|00x
|—
|6
|18
|1
Wentz, Cisnero (3), Englert (4), Alexander (6), Foley (8) and Rogers; Jos.Gray, Machado (6), Finnegan (6), Edwards Jr. (8), Harvey (9) and R.Adams. W_Jos.Gray 4-5. L_Wentz 1-4. Sv_Harvey (2). HRs_Detroit, N.Maton (5). Washington, R.Adams (2), I.Vargas (1).
|Seattle
|010
|000
|010
|—
|2
|3
|0
|Atlanta
|101
|001
|00x
|—
|3
|7
|0
Kirby, Saucedo (8), Then (8) and T.Murphy, Raleigh; Shuster, McHugh (7), N.Anderson (8), Iglesias (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Shuster 1-2. L_Kirby 5-3. Sv_Iglesias (3). HRs_Seattle, Kelenic (9), Caballero (1). Atlanta, d'Arnaud (1).
|Milwaukee
|010
|230
|000
|—
|6
|10
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|300
|010
|—
|4
|7
|0
F.Peralta, Payamps (7), Strzelecki (8), D.Williams (8) and Willi.Contreras; Beeks, Criswell (3), Diekman (7), Littell (9) and Mejía, Bethancourt. W_F.Peralta 5-3. L_Criswell 0-1. Sv_D.Williams (7). HRs_Milwaukee, Adames (8), Tellez (11), Willi.Contreras (4). Tampa Bay, J.Lowe (11).
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|040
|—
|4
|8
|0
|New York
|000
|101
|12x
|—
|5
|11
|0
Bibee, Morgan (7), Stephan (8) and Zunino, B.Naylor; Scherzer, B.Raley (7), Ottavino (8), Robertson (8) and Sánchez. W_Robertson 2-0. L_Stephan 2-2. HRs_Cleveland, J.Ramírez (5). New York, Nimmo (4), S.Marte (2).
|Colorado
|000
|001
|020
|—
|3
|9
|0
|Texas
|050
|060
|02x
|—
|13
|13
|1
Seabold, Carasiti (4), Lawrence (5), Suter (7), Trejo (8) and Wynns; Heaney, J.Barlow (7), Leclerc (8), Burke (9) and Heim. W_Heaney 3-3. L_Seabold 1-1. HRs_Texas, Jung (9), Seager (3), J.Smith (3).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|3
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|20x
|—
|2
|7
|1
Steele, Alzolay (7), Hughes (8), Estrada (8) and Barnhart; T.Walker, Domínguez (6), Strahm (7), Brogdon (8), Soto (8), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto. W_Strahm 4-3. L_Alzolay 1-3. Sv_Kimbrel (5). HRs_Chicago, Morel (8). Philadelphia, Stott (4).
|Arizona
|101
|011
|301
|—
|8
|9
|1
|Pittsburgh
|010
|020
|000
|—
|3
|3
|3
M.Kelly, McGough (6), Ginkel (8) and Herrera; R.Contreras, Moreta (6), Zastryzny (6), R.Stephenson (7), Y.Ramirez (8) and Delay. W_M.Kelly 5-3. L_Moreta 1-1. HRs_Arizona, Carroll (7).
|Los Angeles
|001
|020
|020
|—
|5
|6
|0
|St. Louis
|030
|130
|30x
|—
|10
|12
|0
Kershaw, S.Miller (4), Bruihl (5), Suero (6), Bickford (8) and W.Smith; Flaherty, VerHagen (5), Liberatore (8), G.Cabrera (9) and Wills.Contreras. W_VerHagen 3-0. L_Kershaw 6-4. HRs_St. Louis, DeJong (7).
