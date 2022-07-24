AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|500
|030
|000
|—
|8
|15
|0
|Boston
|100
|111
|000
|—
|4
|9
|3
Stripling, Richards (5), Phelps (6), Mayza (7), Y.García (8), Cimber (9) and D.Jansen; Bello, Sawamura (5), Whitlock (6), A.Davis (7), Ort (8), Diekman (9) and Vázquez. W_Mayza 4-0. L_Bello 0-2. HRs_Boston, Bradley Jr. (3).
|New York
|003
|002
|001
|—
|6
|13
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|8
|0
Cortes, Schmidt (7), Schmidt (9) and Trevino; Kremer, Akin (6), Garcia (8) and Chirinos. W_Cortes 8-3. L_Kremer 3-2. Sv_Schmidt (1). HRs_New York, Judge (37).
|Minnesota
|300
|000
|321
|—
|9
|12
|0
|Detroit
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|3
|1
Gray, Jax (7), Cotton (8), J.Smith (9) and G.Sánchez; R.García, De Jesus (3), Cisnero (6), Fulmer (7), Lange (8), Soto (8), Clemens (9) and Haase. W_Gray 5-3. L_R.García 3-3.
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|021
|—
|3
|11
|0
|Chicago
|050
|001
|00x
|—
|6
|8
|0
Bieber, A.Castro (7), Hentges (8) and Hedges; Cease, Lambert (7), Graveman (8), Hendriks (9) and Zavala. W_Cease 10-4. L_Bieber 4-6. HRs_Cleveland, F.Reyes (9), Kwan (2). Chicago, L.García (3), Pollock (5), E.Jiménez (4).
|Tampa Bay
|001
|001
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
|Kansas City
|110
|000
|11x
|—
|4
|14
|0
Springs, R.Thompson (5), B.Raley (7), Armstrong (8) and Bethancourt; Bubic, Coleman (8), Clarke (9) and Gallagher, Melendez. W_Bubic 2-6. L_B.Raley 1-1. Sv_Clarke (2). HRs_Tampa Bay, Y.Díaz (4).
INTERLEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|500
|300
|010
|—
|9
|13
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|6
|1
Detmers, Wantz (6), Quijada (7), Marte (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Stassi; I.Anderson, Stephens (4), McHugh (7), K.Jansen (8), W.Smith (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_Detmers 3-3. L_I.Anderson 8-6. HRs_Los Angeles, Ward (13).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|002
|200
|000
|—
|4
|7
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|011
|010
|—
|3
|9
|0
Smyly, Effross (7), Martin (8), Robertson (9) and Gomes; Falter, Nelson (6), Knebel (8), Familia (9) and Stubbs. W_Smyly 3-5. L_Falter 0-3. Sv_Robertson (14). HRs_Chicago, Gomes (5), N.Velazquez (5). Philadelphia, Stubbs (4).
|Miami
|000
|012
|001
|2
|—
|6
|11
|1
|Pittsburgh
|001
|001
|002
|1
|—
|5
|6
|2
(10 innings)
Alcantara, Brazoban (7), Okert (8), Bass (9), Brigham (10) and Stallings, Fortes; M.Keller, Bañuelos (7), Y.De Los Santos (8), Underwood Jr. (9), Bednar (10) and Delay, Heineman. W_Bass 2-3. L_Bednar 3-4. Sv_Brigham (1). HRs_Miami, De La Cruz (7). Pittsburgh, Cruz (5).
|St. Louis
|000
|201
|000
|—
|3
|3
|0
|Cincinnati
|004
|200
|00x
|—
|6
|7
|0
Mikolas, Naughton (6), Naile (7), Zack.Thompson (8) and Knizner; Mahle, Sanmartin (7), A.Díaz (8), Strickland (9) and Papierski. W_Mahle 4-7. L_Mikolas 7-8. Sv_Strickland (5). HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (24). Cincinnati, Votto (8).
|Colorado
|011
|022
|201
|—
|9
|13
|0
|Milwaukee
|302
|001
|13x
|—
|10
|12
|0
Kuhl, Gomber (3), Gilbreath (7), Colomé (8), Bird (8) and E.Díaz; Lauer, Gustave (5), Milner (6), Boxberger (7), Suter (8), Hader (9) and Narváez, Caratini. W_Suter 3-3. L_Colomé 2-3. Sv_Hader (28). HRs_Colorado, Bryant (5). Milwaukee, Renfroe (16), T.Taylor (10).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.