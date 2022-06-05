AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit0002000200482
New York0000201101570

(10 innings)

R.García, Lange (6), Fulmer (7), G.Soto (9) and Haase; Montgomery, Schmidt (7), M.Castro (8), Wa.Peralta (9), M.King (10) and Trevino, Higashioka. W_M.King 3-1. L_G.Soto 2-3. HRs_New York, Gallo (6).

Cleveland300000000360
Baltimore000200000240

Plesac, Hentges (7), Morgan (7), Clase (9) and Maile; Kremer, Gillaspie (5), Vespi (6), Baker (8), C.Pérez (8) and Rutschman. W_Plesac 2-4. L_Kremer 0-1. Sv_Clase (9). HRs_Cleveland, Giménez (7). Baltimore, Mountcastle (8).

Minnesota3200001208161
Toronto1001001036101

Smeltzer, Cotton (5), Jax (6), J.Smith (7), Jh.Duran (8), Duffey (9), Moran (9) and G.Sánchez; Gausman, Phelps (4), T.Richards (6), Cimber (7), Vasquez (8), Beasley (8) and D.Jansen. W_Cotton 2-1. L_Gausman 5-4. Sv_Moran (1). HRs_Minnesota, Larnach (4), G.Sánchez (7). Toronto, Springer (11), Kirk (5), Chapman (7), Espinal (4).

Chicago4200000006161
Tampa Bay000014000591

Giolito, Bummer (7), Graveman (8), Hendriks (9) and McGuire; Yarbrough, Armstrong (2), Garza Jr. (4), Adam (7), Kittredge (9) and Zunino. W_Giolito 4-2. L_Yarbrough 0-3. Sv_Hendriks (16). HRs_Tampa Bay, Paredes (4), Zunino (5).

Houston0012000137120
Kansas City000002011470

F.Valdez, Stanek (7), Neris (8), Pressly (9), Maton (9), Montero (9) and Maldonado; Heasley, Cuas (7), Vizcaíno (8), Coleman (8), Snider (9), A.Abreu (9) and Melendez. W_F.Valdez 6-2. L_Heasley 0-3. Sv_Montero (4). HRs_Houston, Tucker (9), Alvarez (16). Kansas City, S.Perez (8).

Seattle00011000316120
Texas0110001200590

(10 innings)

Kirby, Muñoz (7), Romo (8), D.Castillo (9), Sewald (10) and Torrens, Raleigh; M.Pérez, M.Moore (7), D.Santana (8), B.Martin (8), Bush (9), Burke (9) and Heim. W_D.Castillo 3-0. L_Burke 3-1. Sv_Sewald (4). HRs_Seattle, E.Suárez (11), France (8). Texas, Ad.García (10), Semien (3), E.Duran (1), Garver (7).

Boston100003010570
Oakland100000001271

R.Hill, Schreiber (7), Danish (8), Brasier (9) and Vázquez; Montas, Z.Jackson (7), Puk (8), D.Jiménez (9) and Bethancourt. W_R.Hill 2-3. L_Montas 2-6. HRs_Boston, Cordero (3), Devers (12).

INTERLEAGUE

Los Angeles000500011782
Philadelphia000020043992

Sandoval, Quijada (5), Tepera (7), Loup (8), R.Iglesias (8), Herget (9) and Suzuki; Gibson, N.Nelson (4), C.Sánchez (6), Familia (8), Knebel (9) and Realmuto. W_Knebel 2-4. L_R.Iglesias 1-4. HRs_Philadelphia, Harper (13), Stott (2).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona000000000050
Pittsburgh00001110x390

Gallen, K.Nelson (7), Poppen (8) and J.Herrera, Varsho; Z.Thompson, Crowe (6), Banda (7), Stratton (8), Bednar (9) and Heineman. W_Z.Thompson 3-4. L_Gallen 4-1. Sv_Bednar (10). HRs_Pittsburgh, Mitchell (1).

San Francisco000400010590
Miami000001000150

Junis, Leone (7), Ty.Rogers (8), Doval (9) and Casali; Garrett, Nance (4), Floro (6), Bleier (8), Bass (8), Sulser (9) and Stallings. W_Junis 3-1. L_Garrett 0-1. HRs_San Francisco, Walton (1). Miami, Cooper (4).

Washington200201000570
Cincinnati3000000104132

Corbin, Arano (7), E.Ramírez (8), Cishek (9) and K.Ruiz; L.Castillo, Warren (7), Solomon (9) and T.Stephenson. W_Corbin 2-8. L_L.Castillo 2-3. Sv_Cishek (1). HRs_Washington, Franco (4).

San Diego0000300003690
Milwaukee1000000201481

(10 innings)

Clevinger, N.Martinez (4), Suarez (8), T.Hill (8), Ta.Rogers (10) and Au.Nola; Lauer, Boxberger (7), D.Williams (8), Hader (9), Gott (10) and Caratini. W_T.Hill 1-0. L_Gott 1-1. Sv_Ta.Rogers (18). HRs_San Diego, Cronenworth (5). Milwaukee, Wong (5).

Atlanta3300100108111
Colorado3000100217122

Morton, D.Lee (6), McHugh (7), W.Smith (8), K.Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud; Feltner, Chacín (4), Gilbreath (5), R.Stephenson (7), Estévez (9) and Serven. W_Morton 4-3. L_Feltner 1-2. Sv_K.Jansen (14). HRs_Atlanta, Olson (7), Acuña Jr. (3). Colorado, Rodgers (6), Serven (3), Blackmon (8).

