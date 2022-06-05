AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|000
|200
|020
|0
|—
|4
|8
|2
|New York
|000
|020
|110
|1
|—
|5
|7
|0
(10 innings)
R.García, Lange (6), Fulmer (7), G.Soto (9) and Haase; Montgomery, Schmidt (7), M.Castro (8), Wa.Peralta (9), M.King (10) and Trevino, Higashioka. W_M.King 3-1. L_G.Soto 2-3. HRs_New York, Gallo (6).
|Cleveland
|300
|000
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|4
|0
Plesac, Hentges (7), Morgan (7), Clase (9) and Maile; Kremer, Gillaspie (5), Vespi (6), Baker (8), C.Pérez (8) and Rutschman. W_Plesac 2-4. L_Kremer 0-1. Sv_Clase (9). HRs_Cleveland, Giménez (7). Baltimore, Mountcastle (8).
|Minnesota
|320
|000
|120
|—
|8
|16
|1
|Toronto
|100
|100
|103
|—
|6
|10
|1
Smeltzer, Cotton (5), Jax (6), J.Smith (7), Jh.Duran (8), Duffey (9), Moran (9) and G.Sánchez; Gausman, Phelps (4), T.Richards (6), Cimber (7), Vasquez (8), Beasley (8) and D.Jansen. W_Cotton 2-1. L_Gausman 5-4. Sv_Moran (1). HRs_Minnesota, Larnach (4), G.Sánchez (7). Toronto, Springer (11), Kirk (5), Chapman (7), Espinal (4).
|Chicago
|420
|000
|000
|—
|6
|16
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|014
|000
|—
|5
|9
|1
Giolito, Bummer (7), Graveman (8), Hendriks (9) and McGuire; Yarbrough, Armstrong (2), Garza Jr. (4), Adam (7), Kittredge (9) and Zunino. W_Giolito 4-2. L_Yarbrough 0-3. Sv_Hendriks (16). HRs_Tampa Bay, Paredes (4), Zunino (5).
|Houston
|001
|200
|013
|—
|7
|12
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|002
|011
|—
|4
|7
|0
F.Valdez, Stanek (7), Neris (8), Pressly (9), Maton (9), Montero (9) and Maldonado; Heasley, Cuas (7), Vizcaíno (8), Coleman (8), Snider (9), A.Abreu (9) and Melendez. W_F.Valdez 6-2. L_Heasley 0-3. Sv_Montero (4). HRs_Houston, Tucker (9), Alvarez (16). Kansas City, S.Perez (8).
|Seattle
|000
|110
|003
|1
|—
|6
|12
|0
|Texas
|011
|000
|120
|0
|—
|5
|9
|0
(10 innings)
Kirby, Muñoz (7), Romo (8), D.Castillo (9), Sewald (10) and Torrens, Raleigh; M.Pérez, M.Moore (7), D.Santana (8), B.Martin (8), Bush (9), Burke (9) and Heim. W_D.Castillo 3-0. L_Burke 3-1. Sv_Sewald (4). HRs_Seattle, E.Suárez (11), France (8). Texas, Ad.García (10), Semien (3), E.Duran (1), Garver (7).
|Boston
|100
|003
|010
|—
|5
|7
|0
|Oakland
|100
|000
|001
|—
|2
|7
|1
R.Hill, Schreiber (7), Danish (8), Brasier (9) and Vázquez; Montas, Z.Jackson (7), Puk (8), D.Jiménez (9) and Bethancourt. W_R.Hill 2-3. L_Montas 2-6. HRs_Boston, Cordero (3), Devers (12).
INTERLEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|500
|011
|—
|7
|8
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|020
|043
|—
|9
|9
|2
Sandoval, Quijada (5), Tepera (7), Loup (8), R.Iglesias (8), Herget (9) and Suzuki; Gibson, N.Nelson (4), C.Sánchez (6), Familia (8), Knebel (9) and Realmuto. W_Knebel 2-4. L_R.Iglesias 1-4. HRs_Philadelphia, Harper (13), Stott (2).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|011
|10x
|—
|3
|9
|0
Gallen, K.Nelson (7), Poppen (8) and J.Herrera, Varsho; Z.Thompson, Crowe (6), Banda (7), Stratton (8), Bednar (9) and Heineman. W_Z.Thompson 3-4. L_Gallen 4-1. Sv_Bednar (10). HRs_Pittsburgh, Mitchell (1).
|San Francisco
|000
|400
|010
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Miami
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
Junis, Leone (7), Ty.Rogers (8), Doval (9) and Casali; Garrett, Nance (4), Floro (6), Bleier (8), Bass (8), Sulser (9) and Stallings. W_Junis 3-1. L_Garrett 0-1. HRs_San Francisco, Walton (1). Miami, Cooper (4).
|Washington
|200
|201
|000
|—
|5
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|300
|000
|010
|—
|4
|13
|2
Corbin, Arano (7), E.Ramírez (8), Cishek (9) and K.Ruiz; L.Castillo, Warren (7), Solomon (9) and T.Stephenson. W_Corbin 2-8. L_L.Castillo 2-3. Sv_Cishek (1). HRs_Washington, Franco (4).
|San Diego
|000
|030
|000
|3
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|020
|1
|—
|4
|8
|1
(10 innings)
Clevinger, N.Martinez (4), Suarez (8), T.Hill (8), Ta.Rogers (10) and Au.Nola; Lauer, Boxberger (7), D.Williams (8), Hader (9), Gott (10) and Caratini. W_T.Hill 1-0. L_Gott 1-1. Sv_Ta.Rogers (18). HRs_San Diego, Cronenworth (5). Milwaukee, Wong (5).
|Atlanta
|330
|010
|010
|—
|8
|11
|1
|Colorado
|300
|010
|021
|—
|7
|12
|2
Morton, D.Lee (6), McHugh (7), W.Smith (8), K.Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud; Feltner, Chacín (4), Gilbreath (5), R.Stephenson (7), Estévez (9) and Serven. W_Morton 4-3. L_Feltner 1-2. Sv_K.Jansen (14). HRs_Atlanta, Olson (7), Acuña Jr. (3). Colorado, Rodgers (6), Serven (3), Blackmon (8).
