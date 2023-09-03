AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|020
|000
|100
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Chicago
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
Skubal, Foley (8), Lange (9) and Kelly; Kopech, Banks (2), Lambert (5), Shaw (5), Bummer (7), Ramsey (8), Santos (9) and Lee. W_Skubal 4-3. L_Bummer 4-4. Sv_Lange (21). HRs_Detroit, Torkelson (25).
|Boston
|000
|301
|201
|—
|7
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|002
|—
|3
|8
|2
Sale, Llovera (6), Schreiber (7), Bernardino (8), Jansen (9) and Wong; Clarke, Greinke (2), Cox (5), McArthur (7), C.Hernández (9) and Perez. W_Sale 6-3. L_Greinke 1-14. HRs_Boston, Yoshida (14), Duvall (19).
|Minnesota
|000
|030
|110
|—
|5
|11
|0
|Texas
|300
|001
|101
|—
|6
|13
|0
Maeda, Sands (6), Funderburk (8), Winder (9) and Vázquez; Jon.Gray, Burke (6), Stratton (7), Leclerc (8), W.Smith (8), Bradford (9) and Heim. W_Bradford 3-1. L_Winder 2-1. HRs_Minnesota, Lewis (10). Texas, Garver (15), García (34).
INTERLEAGUE
|Seattle
|000
|300
|000
|—
|3
|6
|1
|New York
|112
|010
|10x
|—
|6
|10
|0
Kirby, Leone (4), Campbell (5), Thornton (7) and Raleigh; Ty.Megill, Raley (6), Gott (8), Ottavino (9) and Alvarez. W_Ty.Megill 8-7. L_Kirby 10-9. Sv_Ottavino (8). HRs_Seattle, Canzone (5), Ford (14). New York, Alonso (41), McNeil (7).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|120
|001
|173
|—
|15
|18
|0
|Cincinnati
|220
|001
|020
|—
|7
|11
|1
Taillon, Palencia (6), K.Thompson (8), Greene (9) and Amaya, Gomes; Spiers, Shreve (5), Sims (6), Gibaut (7), Law (8), A.Díaz (8), Kennedy (8) and Stephenson. W_Palencia 5-0. L_Law 4-5. HRs_Chicago, Bellinger (23), Candelario (21). Cincinnati, Friedl (12), Steer (19), Stephenson (11).
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|300
|—
|4
|6
|2
|Milwaukee
|101
|000
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
R.Suárez, Hoffman (5), Domínguez (6), Strahm (7), Alvarado (8), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto; Miley, Uribe (7), Chafin (8), Wilson (9) and Caratini. W_Domínguez 4-3. L_Miley 7-4. Sv_Kimbrel (22). HRs_Philadelphia, Bohm (16), Realmuto (17). Milwaukee, Willi.Contreras (15), Canha (9).
|Miami
|300
|001
|002
|—
|6
|10
|3
|Washington
|100
|030
|000
|—
|4
|10
|2
Alcantara, Scott (9) and Stallings; Jos.Gray, R.Garcia (5), Weems (6), Ferrer (7), Harvey (8), Finnegan (9) and Millas. W_Alcantara 7-12. L_Finnegan 6-4. Sv_Scott (4). HRs_Miami, Arraez (6). Washington, Thomas (23).
|Pittsburgh
|010
|200
|010
|—
|4
|8
|2
|St. Louis
|021
|200
|10x
|—
|6
|8
|0
Oviedo, Borucki (4), Zastryzny (6), Bolton (7), Hernandez (8) and Delay; Z.Thompson, Pallante (8), Gallegos (9) and Knizner. W_Z.Thompson 4-5. L_Oviedo 8-14. Sv_Gallegos (10). HRs_Pittsburgh, Andujar (3). St. Louis, J.Walker (14).
