AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston200000000260
Tampa Bay00003110x590

R.Hill, P.Valdez (5), Brasier (5), M.Barnes (6), Diekman (6), Houck (7) and Vázquez; McClanahan, Poche (8), Thompson (9) and Zunino. W_McClanahan 1-1. L_P.Valdez 0-1. Sv_Thompson (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Y.Díaz (1).

Cleveland000000002261
New York21300202x10130

Civale, Hentges (4), McCarty (6) and Hedges, Lavastida; Cole, Wa.Peralta (7), Marinaccio (9) and Trevino. W_Cole 1-0. L_Civale 0-2. HRs_New York, Rizzo (5), LeMahieu (2), Locastro (1).

Toronto00011310017102
Houston02021010028111

(10 innings)

Kikuchi, Richards (4), Merryweather (5), Mayza (6), Phelps (7), Y.García (8), Thornton (9), Romano (10) and Collins; L.Garcia, Mushinski (7), Blanco (7), Montero (8), B.Abreu (9), Taylor (10) and Maldonado. W_Taylor 1-1. L_Romano 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (1), Collins (3). Houston, Brantley (2), Peña (3).

Chicago1010001001491
Minnesota0010002003691

(10 innings)

Giolito, Banks (5), R.López (6), Bummer (7), Graveman (8), Hendriks (9) and Grandal; Archer, Winder (4), Duran (8), J.Smith (10) and Godoy. W_J.Smith 1-0. L_Hendriks 0-2. HRs_Chicago, T.Anderson (2), Mendick (1). Minnesota, Buxton (6).

INTERLEAGUE

Colorado1022100006110
Detroit001000100270

Kuhl, Lawrence (7), Kinley (8), Estévez (9) and E.Díaz; Alexander, R.García (4), J.Barnes (7), Jiménez (8), Fulmer (9) and Barnhart. W_Kuhl 2-0. L_Alexander 0-2. HRs_Colorado, Grichuk (1).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami0000212005110
Atlanta000010003470

Luzardo, Poteet (6), Bleier (7), Bass (7), Scott (9), Head (9) and Stallings; Elder, O'Day (5), Minter (6), Matzek (7), Thornburg (8), Stephens (9) and Piña. W_Luzardo 1-1. L_Elder 1-2. Sv_Head (1). HRs_Atlanta, Riley (4).

San Francisco22001010612151
Washington102000000370

Webb, Álvarez (7), Ty.Rogers (8), Littell (9) and Bart; Adon, J.Rogers (5), Arano (5), Voth (7), Machado (8), Clay (9), Cishek (9), Espino (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Webb 2-1. L_Adon 1-3. HRs_San Francisco, Pederson (5). Washington, Y.Hernandez (1).

St. Louis000001000170
Cincinnati21000100x480

Wainwright, McFarland (6), Woodford (8) and Molina; Lodolo, Santillan (6), Warren (8), Sims (9) and Kolozsvary. W_Lodolo 1-2. L_Wainwright 2-2. Sv_Sims (1).

