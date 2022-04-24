AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|031
|10x
|—
|5
|9
|0
R.Hill, P.Valdez (5), Brasier (5), M.Barnes (6), Diekman (6), Houck (7) and Vázquez; McClanahan, Poche (8), Thompson (9) and Zunino. W_McClanahan 1-1. L_P.Valdez 0-1. Sv_Thompson (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Y.Díaz (1).
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|6
|1
|New York
|213
|002
|02x
|—
|10
|13
|0
Civale, Hentges (4), McCarty (6) and Hedges, Lavastida; Cole, Wa.Peralta (7), Marinaccio (9) and Trevino. W_Cole 1-0. L_Civale 0-2. HRs_New York, Rizzo (5), LeMahieu (2), Locastro (1).
|Toronto
|000
|113
|100
|1
|—
|7
|10
|2
|Houston
|020
|210
|100
|2
|—
|8
|11
|1
(10 innings)
Kikuchi, Richards (4), Merryweather (5), Mayza (6), Phelps (7), Y.García (8), Thornton (9), Romano (10) and Collins; L.Garcia, Mushinski (7), Blanco (7), Montero (8), B.Abreu (9), Taylor (10) and Maldonado. W_Taylor 1-1. L_Romano 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (1), Collins (3). Houston, Brantley (2), Peña (3).
|Chicago
|101
|000
|100
|1
|—
|4
|9
|1
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|200
|3
|—
|6
|9
|1
(10 innings)
Giolito, Banks (5), R.López (6), Bummer (7), Graveman (8), Hendriks (9) and Grandal; Archer, Winder (4), Duran (8), J.Smith (10) and Godoy. W_J.Smith 1-0. L_Hendriks 0-2. HRs_Chicago, T.Anderson (2), Mendick (1). Minnesota, Buxton (6).
INTERLEAGUE
|Colorado
|102
|210
|000
|—
|6
|11
|0
|Detroit
|001
|000
|100
|—
|2
|7
|0
Kuhl, Lawrence (7), Kinley (8), Estévez (9) and E.Díaz; Alexander, R.García (4), J.Barnes (7), Jiménez (8), Fulmer (9) and Barnhart. W_Kuhl 2-0. L_Alexander 0-2. HRs_Colorado, Grichuk (1).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|021
|200
|—
|5
|11
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|003
|—
|4
|7
|0
Luzardo, Poteet (6), Bleier (7), Bass (7), Scott (9), Head (9) and Stallings; Elder, O'Day (5), Minter (6), Matzek (7), Thornburg (8), Stephens (9) and Piña. W_Luzardo 1-1. L_Elder 1-2. Sv_Head (1). HRs_Atlanta, Riley (4).
|San Francisco
|220
|010
|106
|—
|12
|15
|1
|Washington
|102
|000
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
Webb, Álvarez (7), Ty.Rogers (8), Littell (9) and Bart; Adon, J.Rogers (5), Arano (5), Voth (7), Machado (8), Clay (9), Cishek (9), Espino (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Webb 2-1. L_Adon 1-3. HRs_San Francisco, Pederson (5). Washington, Y.Hernandez (1).
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|210
|001
|00x
|—
|4
|8
|0
Wainwright, McFarland (6), Woodford (8) and Molina; Lodolo, Santillan (6), Warren (8), Sims (9) and Kolozsvary. W_Lodolo 1-2. L_Wainwright 2-2. Sv_Sims (1).
