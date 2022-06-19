AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay000100000190
Baltimore10100000x241

Kluber, Bard (7) and Mejía; Voth, Baker (3), Vespi (4), Baumann (6), Bautista (7), C.Pérez (8), J.López (8) and Rutschman. W_Vespi 2-0. L_Kluber 3-4. Sv_J.López (11). HRs_Baltimore, Santander (12).

New York0120320109111
Toronto20001430x1070

Severino, M.Castro (6), Wa.Peralta (6), Marinaccio (7) and Higashioka, Trevino; Kikuchi, Cimber (5), M.Castillo (6), Y.García (7), Mayza (8), Romano (8) and Kirk. W_Y.García 1-3. L_Wa.Peralta 1-1. Sv_Romano (17). HRs_New York, Torres (13), Donaldson (6), Higashioka (4), Gonzalez (1), Rizzo (18). Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (17), Springer (13), Gurriel Jr. (4), T.Hernández (6).

Texas100110000350
Detroit30002002x780

Dunning, Santana (5), Moore (6), Bush (8) and Heim; Hutchison, Lange (5), Wi.Peralta (6), Fulmer (7), Chafin (8), G.Soto (9) and Barnhart. W_Lange 4-1. L_Dunning 1-5. HRs_Texas, Seager (15). Detroit, Grossman (2).

INTERLEAGUE

St. Louis000100003470
Boston01001013x691

Pallante, G.Cabrera (6), VerHagen (7) and I.Herrera; Pivetta, Schreiber (8), Danish (9), Houck (9) and Vázquez. W_Pivetta 7-5. L_Pallante 2-2. Sv_Houck (4). HRs_St. Louis, Yepez (6). Boston, Story (10), Vázquez (3).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia000210000361
Washington04022010x9122

Eflin, Bellatti (3), Knebel (4), Nelson (5), Kelly (8) and Realmuto; Tetreault, Edwards Jr. (8), Abbott (9) and Ruiz. W_Tetreault 1-1. L_Eflin 2-5. HRs_Washington, J.Soto (14), Franco (6).

San Francisco200000001341
Pittsburgh001101001481

Cobb, Long (5), Littell (6), J.García (7), Ty.Rogers (9) and Wynns, Casali; Keller, Vieaux (7), Bednar (8) and M.Perez. W_Bednar 3-1. L_Ty.Rogers 0-3. HRs_San Francisco, Estrada (5). Pittsburgh, Park (1), Suwinski (11).

Miami000000501680
New York000001100261

Alcantara, Scott (9) and Stallings; Bassitt, Lugo (7), Hunter (8), Rodríguez (9) and Nido. W_Alcantara 7-2. L_Bassitt 5-5. HRs_Miami, Encarnación (1).

Milwaukee000301200680
Cincinnati000300000360

Houser, Kelley (7), Milner (7), Boxberger (8), D.Williams (9) and Caratini; Minor, Kuhnel (7), Hoffman (8), Moreta (9) and Garcia. W_Houser 4-7. L_Minor 1-3. Sv_D.Williams (5). HRs_Milwaukee, Caratini (5), Renfroe (13).

Atlanta300030000690
Chicago000000000060

Anderson, Chavez (7), Minter (8), Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud; Hendricks, Sampson (5) and Gomes. W_Anderson 6-3. L_Hendricks 2-6. HRs_Atlanta, d'Arnaud (9), Harris II (3).

