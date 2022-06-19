AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|101
|000
|00x
|—
|2
|4
|1
Kluber, Bard (7) and Mejía; Voth, Baker (3), Vespi (4), Baumann (6), Bautista (7), C.Pérez (8), J.López (8) and Rutschman. W_Vespi 2-0. L_Kluber 3-4. Sv_J.López (11). HRs_Baltimore, Santander (12).
|New York
|012
|032
|010
|—
|9
|11
|1
|Toronto
|200
|014
|30x
|—
|10
|7
|0
Severino, M.Castro (6), Wa.Peralta (6), Marinaccio (7) and Higashioka, Trevino; Kikuchi, Cimber (5), M.Castillo (6), Y.García (7), Mayza (8), Romano (8) and Kirk. W_Y.García 1-3. L_Wa.Peralta 1-1. Sv_Romano (17). HRs_New York, Torres (13), Donaldson (6), Higashioka (4), Gonzalez (1), Rizzo (18). Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (17), Springer (13), Gurriel Jr. (4), T.Hernández (6).
|Texas
|100
|110
|000
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Detroit
|300
|020
|02x
|—
|7
|8
|0
Dunning, Santana (5), Moore (6), Bush (8) and Heim; Hutchison, Lange (5), Wi.Peralta (6), Fulmer (7), Chafin (8), G.Soto (9) and Barnhart. W_Lange 4-1. L_Dunning 1-5. HRs_Texas, Seager (15). Detroit, Grossman (2).
INTERLEAGUE
|St. Louis
|000
|100
|003
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Boston
|010
|010
|13x
|—
|6
|9
|1
Pallante, G.Cabrera (6), VerHagen (7) and I.Herrera; Pivetta, Schreiber (8), Danish (9), Houck (9) and Vázquez. W_Pivetta 7-5. L_Pallante 2-2. Sv_Houck (4). HRs_St. Louis, Yepez (6). Boston, Story (10), Vázquez (3).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|000
|210
|000
|—
|3
|6
|1
|Washington
|040
|220
|10x
|—
|9
|12
|2
Eflin, Bellatti (3), Knebel (4), Nelson (5), Kelly (8) and Realmuto; Tetreault, Edwards Jr. (8), Abbott (9) and Ruiz. W_Tetreault 1-1. L_Eflin 2-5. HRs_Washington, J.Soto (14), Franco (6).
|San Francisco
|200
|000
|001
|—
|3
|4
|1
|Pittsburgh
|001
|101
|001
|—
|4
|8
|1
Cobb, Long (5), Littell (6), J.García (7), Ty.Rogers (9) and Wynns, Casali; Keller, Vieaux (7), Bednar (8) and M.Perez. W_Bednar 3-1. L_Ty.Rogers 0-3. HRs_San Francisco, Estrada (5). Pittsburgh, Park (1), Suwinski (11).
|Miami
|000
|000
|501
|—
|6
|8
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|100
|—
|2
|6
|1
Alcantara, Scott (9) and Stallings; Bassitt, Lugo (7), Hunter (8), Rodríguez (9) and Nido. W_Alcantara 7-2. L_Bassitt 5-5. HRs_Miami, Encarnación (1).
|Milwaukee
|000
|301
|200
|—
|6
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|300
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
Houser, Kelley (7), Milner (7), Boxberger (8), D.Williams (9) and Caratini; Minor, Kuhnel (7), Hoffman (8), Moreta (9) and Garcia. W_Houser 4-7. L_Minor 1-3. Sv_D.Williams (5). HRs_Milwaukee, Caratini (5), Renfroe (13).
|Atlanta
|300
|030
|000
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|0
Anderson, Chavez (7), Minter (8), Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud; Hendricks, Sampson (5) and Gomes. W_Anderson 6-3. L_Hendricks 2-6. HRs_Atlanta, d'Arnaud (9), Harris II (3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.