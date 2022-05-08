AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago003000000360
Boston000002000290

Keuchel, Burr (7), Foster (8), Ruiz (9), Sousa (9) and McGuire; Houck, Sawamura (3), Danish (5), A.Davis (6), Robles (7), Diekman (8), Strahm (9) and Vázquez. W_Keuchel 2-3. L_Houck 2-3. Sv_Sousa (1).

Kansas City0010200126110
Baltimore0100102004153

Greinke, Snider (6), Clarke (8), S.Barlow (9) and S.Perez, Melendez; Lyles, J.López (8), C.Pérez (9) and Bemboom. W_Clarke 1-0. L_J.López 3-2. Sv_S.Barlow (2).

Texas000000100163
New York000001001250

Dunning, Bush (7), Santana (7), J.King (8) and Garver, Heim; Cole, Loáisiga (7), Holmes (9) and Higashioka. W_Holmes 3-0. L_J.King 1-1. HRs_Texas, Calhoun (1). New York, Torres (4).

Toronto200000100340
Cleveland00200002x491

Manoah, Y.García (6), Mayza (7), Cimber (8) and Kirk; Pilkington, Morgan (4), Shaw (8), Clase (9) and Hedges. W_Shaw 1-0. L_Cimber 4-2. Sv_Clase (6). HRs_Cleveland, O.Miller (3).

Oakland102000000371
Minnesota01300000x491

Jefferies, Grimm (6), Kolarek (7), Acevedo (7), D.Jiménez (8) and Murphy; Paddack, Stashak (3), Thielbar (6), J.Smith (7), Duffey (8), Pagán (9) and Sánchez. W_Stashak 3-0. L_Jefferies 1-5. Sv_Pagán (4).

Detroit000000000010
Houston00401000x550

Wi.Peralta, Hutchison (3), J.Jiménez (5), Vest (6), J.Barnes (8) and Haase; Odorizzi, Javier (6), Neris (9) and J.Castro. W_Odorizzi 3-2. L_Hutchison 0-3. HRs_Houston, Aled.Díaz (2), Bregman (5).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

New York000002000261
Philadelphia10110000x3110

Scherzer, Rodríguez (7), Ottavino (8) and McCann, Nido; Gibson, Domínguez (7), Alvarado (8), Knebel (9) and Realmuto. W_Gibson 3-1. L_Scherzer 4-1. Sv_Knebel (5). HRs_Philadelphia, Harper (6).

Milwaukee000000020242
Atlanta04113000x990

Ashby, Gustave (5), Suter (6), Milner (8) and Narváez; Morton, McHugh (6), O'Day (7), Matzek (8), W.Smith (9) and Contreras. W_Morton 2-3. L_Ashby 0-3. HRs_Atlanta, Duvall (2), Contreras (3).

Pittsburgh020000010331
Cincinnati00000502x760

Thompson, Peters (6), Hembree (6), De Jong (7) and M.Perez; Mahle, Warren (6), Moreta (8), Strickland (9) and Stephenson. W_Warren 1-1. L_Peters 3-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, M.Perez (1), B.Reynolds (4). Cincinnati, Moran (2).

