AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|003
|000
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Boston
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|9
|0
Keuchel, Burr (7), Foster (8), Ruiz (9), Sousa (9) and McGuire; Houck, Sawamura (3), Danish (5), A.Davis (6), Robles (7), Diekman (8), Strahm (9) and Vázquez. W_Keuchel 2-3. L_Houck 2-3. Sv_Sousa (1).
|Kansas City
|001
|020
|012
|—
|6
|11
|0
|Baltimore
|010
|010
|200
|—
|4
|15
|3
Greinke, Snider (6), Clarke (8), S.Barlow (9) and S.Perez, Melendez; Lyles, J.López (8), C.Pérez (9) and Bemboom. W_Clarke 1-0. L_J.López 3-2. Sv_S.Barlow (2).
|Texas
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|6
|3
|New York
|000
|001
|001
|—
|2
|5
|0
Dunning, Bush (7), Santana (7), J.King (8) and Garver, Heim; Cole, Loáisiga (7), Holmes (9) and Higashioka. W_Holmes 3-0. L_J.King 1-1. HRs_Texas, Calhoun (1). New York, Torres (4).
|Toronto
|200
|000
|100
|—
|3
|4
|0
|Cleveland
|002
|000
|02x
|—
|4
|9
|1
Manoah, Y.García (6), Mayza (7), Cimber (8) and Kirk; Pilkington, Morgan (4), Shaw (8), Clase (9) and Hedges. W_Shaw 1-0. L_Cimber 4-2. Sv_Clase (6). HRs_Cleveland, O.Miller (3).
|Oakland
|102
|000
|000
|—
|3
|7
|1
|Minnesota
|013
|000
|00x
|—
|4
|9
|1
Jefferies, Grimm (6), Kolarek (7), Acevedo (7), D.Jiménez (8) and Murphy; Paddack, Stashak (3), Thielbar (6), J.Smith (7), Duffey (8), Pagán (9) and Sánchez. W_Stashak 3-0. L_Jefferies 1-5. Sv_Pagán (4).
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|1
|0
|Houston
|004
|010
|00x
|—
|5
|5
|0
Wi.Peralta, Hutchison (3), J.Jiménez (5), Vest (6), J.Barnes (8) and Haase; Odorizzi, Javier (6), Neris (9) and J.Castro. W_Odorizzi 3-2. L_Hutchison 0-3. HRs_Houston, Aled.Díaz (2), Bregman (5).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|6
|1
|Philadelphia
|101
|100
|00x
|—
|3
|11
|0
Scherzer, Rodríguez (7), Ottavino (8) and McCann, Nido; Gibson, Domínguez (7), Alvarado (8), Knebel (9) and Realmuto. W_Gibson 3-1. L_Scherzer 4-1. Sv_Knebel (5). HRs_Philadelphia, Harper (6).
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|4
|2
|Atlanta
|041
|130
|00x
|—
|9
|9
|0
Ashby, Gustave (5), Suter (6), Milner (8) and Narváez; Morton, McHugh (6), O'Day (7), Matzek (8), W.Smith (9) and Contreras. W_Morton 2-3. L_Ashby 0-3. HRs_Atlanta, Duvall (2), Contreras (3).
|Pittsburgh
|020
|000
|010
|—
|3
|3
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|005
|02x
|—
|7
|6
|0
Thompson, Peters (6), Hembree (6), De Jong (7) and M.Perez; Mahle, Warren (6), Moreta (8), Strickland (9) and Stephenson. W_Warren 1-1. L_Peters 3-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, M.Perez (1), B.Reynolds (4). Cincinnati, Moran (2).
