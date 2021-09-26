AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|100
|100
|000
|—
|2
|10
|1
|Detroit
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|5
|0
Bubic, Staumont (8), S.Barlow (9) and Gallagher; Peralta, D.Holland (5), J.Jiménez (7), Garcia (9) and Haase. W_Bubic 6-6. L_Peralta 4-4. Sv_S.Barlow (16).
|Texas
|000
|210
|130
|—
|7
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|200
|002
|—
|4
|4
|0
Dunning, Cotton (5), D.Santana (7), Patton (8), Allard (9), J.Barlow (9) and Trevino; Means, Hanhold (6), Greene (7), Abad (8), Eshelman (9) and Severino. W_Cotton 2-0. L_Means 6-8. Sv_J.Barlow (9). HRs_Texas, Ibáñez (7). Baltimore, Santander (18), Severino (0).
|Chicago
|102
|001
|010
|—
|5
|13
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|110
|—
|2
|10
|1
Giolito, Kopech (7), Crochet (7), Kimbrel (8), Hendriks (9) and Grandal; McKenzie, Wittgren (3), Gose (5), Garza (6), Parker (8), Allen (9) and R.Pérez. W_Giolito 11-9. L_McKenzie 5-8. Sv_Hendriks (36). HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (7).
INTERLEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2
|6
|1
|Tampa Bay
|200
|010
|00x
|—
|3
|5
|0
Luzardo, Pop (5), Okert (6), Bass (7), Floro (8) and Jackson; Baz, Chargois (6), Fleming (7), N.Anderson (9) and Mejía. W_Baz 2-0. L_Luzardo 5-9. Sv_N.Anderson (1). HRs_Miami, L.Díaz (7).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|221
|—
|6
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|0
Kranick, Shreve (6), Bednar (7), Mears (8), Stratton (9) and M.Perez; Crouse, C.Sánchez (4), Bedrosian (6), Alvarado (6), Medina (8), Rosso (9) and Realmuto. W_Kranick 2-3. L_Crouse 0-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, Tucker (1).
|Washington
|000
|010
|001
|—
|2
|4
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|034
|02x
|—
|9
|14
|2
J.Rogers, R.Harper (5), Nolin (6) and Adams; Mahle, Moreta (7), Garrett (8), Hoffman (9) and Stephenson. W_Mahle 13-6. L_J.Rogers 2-1. HRs_Cincinnati, Stephenson (10), Castellanos (32), Farmer (16).