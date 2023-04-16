AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
|Boston
|002
|000
|00x
|—
|2
|7
|0
Detmers, Wantz (7) and O'Hoppe; Whitlock, Ort (8), Brasier (9) and Wong. W_Whitlock 1-1. L_Detmers 0-1. Sv_Brasier (1). HRs_Boston, J.Turner (1).
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|0
|New York
|001
|001
|00x
|—
|2
|7
|0
P.López, Jax (7), Pagán (8) and Vázquez; Cole, and Trevino. W_Cole 4-0. L_P.López 1-1. HRs_New York, LeMahieu (2).
|Tampa Bay
|300
|040
|001
|—
|8
|11
|0
|Toronto
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|6
|0
McClanahan, Poche (7), Cleavinger (8), Adam (9) and Bethancourt; Manoah, Pop (5), Mayza (6), Richards (7), Bass (9) and Kirk. W_McClanahan 4-0. L_Manoah 1-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Bethancourt (3).
INTERLEAGUE
|Cleveland
|004
|000
|200
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Washington
|111
|000
|22x
|—
|7
|13
|3
Bieber, Herrin (7), Sandlin (8), Stephan (8) and Zunino; Corbin, Harris (7), M.Thompson (8), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz. W_M.Thompson 1-1. L_Sandlin 1-1. Sv_Finnegan (3). HRs_Washington, Candelario (3), L.García (2).
|Atlanta
|003
|100
|001
|—
|5
|7
|1
|Kansas City
|001
|001
|200
|—
|4
|7
|1
Wright, Tonkin (6), N.Anderson (8), Minter (9) and Tromp; Greinke, J.Taylor (7), A.Chapman (8), Barlow (9) and Melendez. W_N.Anderson 1-0. L_Barlow 0-2. Sv_Minter (3). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (3). Kansas City, Pasquantino (3).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|010
|004
|000
|—
|5
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|1
Gallen, Ginkel (7), K.Nelson (9) and Herrera; Alcantara, Soriano (7) and Stallings. W_Gallen 2-1. L_Alcantara 1-2. HRs_Arizona, Carroll (4).
|Philadelphia
|901
|110
|101
|—
|14
|23
|1
|Cincinnati
|001
|200
|000
|—
|3
|8
|1
Nola, Brogdon (7), Kimbrel (8), Ortiz (9) and Realmuto; Cessa, Cruz (4), Sanmartin (6), Law (8), Vosler (9) and Maile. W_Nola 1-2. L_Cessa 0-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Stott (1), Realmuto (2).
|Pittsburgh
|110
|001
|000
|1
|—
|4
|8
|0
|St. Louis
|100
|002
|000
|2
|—
|5
|12
|1
(10 innings)
M.Keller, Underwood Jr. (7), Holderman (8), Bednar (9), Crowe (10) and Hedges; Mikolas, Pallante (6), Z.Thompson (7), Gallegos (9), VerHagen (10) and W.Contreras. W_VerHagen 1-0. L_Crowe 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Nootbaar (1).
