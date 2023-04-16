AMERICAN LEAGUE

Los Angeles010000000140
Boston00200000x270

Detmers, Wantz (7) and O'Hoppe; Whitlock, Ort (8), Brasier (9) and Wong. W_Whitlock 1-1. L_Detmers 0-1. Sv_Brasier (1). HRs_Boston, J.Turner (1).

Minnesota000000000020
New York00100100x270

P.López, Jax (7), Pagán (8) and Vázquez; Cole, and Trevino. W_Cole 4-0. L_P.López 1-1. HRs_New York, LeMahieu (2).

Tampa Bay3000400018110
Toronto100000000160

McClanahan, Poche (7), Cleavinger (8), Adam (9) and Bethancourt; Manoah, Pop (5), Mayza (6), Richards (7), Bass (9) and Kirk. W_McClanahan 4-0. L_Manoah 1-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Bethancourt (3).

INTERLEAGUE

Cleveland004000200690
Washington11100022x7133

Bieber, Herrin (7), Sandlin (8), Stephan (8) and Zunino; Corbin, Harris (7), M.Thompson (8), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz. W_M.Thompson 1-1. L_Sandlin 1-1. Sv_Finnegan (3). HRs_Washington, Candelario (3), L.García (2).

Atlanta003100001571
Kansas City001001200471

Wright, Tonkin (6), N.Anderson (8), Minter (9) and Tromp; Greinke, J.Taylor (7), A.Chapman (8), Barlow (9) and Melendez. W_N.Anderson 1-0. L_Barlow 0-2. Sv_Minter (3). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (3). Kansas City, Pasquantino (3).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona010004000580
Miami000000000041

Gallen, Ginkel (7), K.Nelson (9) and Herrera; Alcantara, Soriano (7) and Stallings. W_Gallen 2-1. L_Alcantara 1-2. HRs_Arizona, Carroll (4).

Philadelphia90111010114231
Cincinnati001200000381

Nola, Brogdon (7), Kimbrel (8), Ortiz (9) and Realmuto; Cessa, Cruz (4), Sanmartin (6), Law (8), Vosler (9) and Maile. W_Nola 1-2. L_Cessa 0-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Stott (1), Realmuto (2).

Pittsburgh1100010001480
St. Louis10000200025121

(10 innings)

M.Keller, Underwood Jr. (7), Holderman (8), Bednar (9), Crowe (10) and Hedges; Mikolas, Pallante (6), Z.Thompson (7), Gallegos (9), VerHagen (10) and W.Contreras. W_VerHagen 1-0. L_Crowe 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Nootbaar (1).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you