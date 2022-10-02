AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota000020000233
Detroit20100002x561

Woods Richardson, Jax (6), Megill (7), J.López (7), Fulmer (8) and Jeffers; Wentz, Vest (5), G.Hill (6), Foley (7), Lange (8), G.Soto (9) and Haase. W_Lange 7-4. L_Woods Richardson 0-1. Sv_G.Soto (30). HRs_Detroit, Haase (14), V.Reyes (2).

Baltimore100000200371
New York000010000140

Bradish, Gillaspie (6), Baker (7), Tate (9) and Rutschman; González, Luetge (5), A.Chapman (7), Marinaccio (7), Loáisiga (8), Schmidt (9) and Trevino. W_Gillaspie 1-0. L_A.Chapman 3-4. Sv_Tate (5).

Boston020000100381
Toronto01130010x691

Wacha, Bazardo (5), Ort (7), German (8) and C.Wong; Gausman, Pop (4), Cimber (6), Bass (7), Y.García (8), Romano (9) and Jansen. W_Pop 4-0. L_Wacha 11-2. Sv_Romano (36). HRs_Boston, Dalbec (12). Toronto, T.Hernández (25), Merrifield (11).

Kansas City0002001205120
Cleveland16000000x7101

M.Castillo, Weaver (6), S.Barlow (8) and Melendez; Bieber, Hentges (6), Sandlin (7), Karinchak (8), Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Hedges. W_Bieber 13-8. L_M.Castillo 0-2. Sv_Clase (41). HRs_Cleveland, Brennan (1), J.Naylor (20).

Tampa Bay010000000161
Houston20000010x3100

Kluber, McGee (6) and Bethancourt; L.Garcia, Stanek (7), B.Abreu (8), R.Montero (9) and Vázquez. W_L.Garcia 15-8. L_Kluber 10-10. Sv_R.Montero (14). HRs_Houston, Peña (21).

Texas000030000340
Los Angeles60010010x8141

T.Miller, King (5), D.Santana (8) and Huff; Davidson, Barría (5), Loup (7), Wantz (8), Zastryzny (9) and O'Hoppe. W_Barría 3-3. L_T.Miller 1-2. HRs_Texas, Seager (33). Los Angeles, Trout (39).

Oakland00031200410120
Seattle000000003351

Kaprielian, Puk (7), Cyr (8), Selman (9) and Langeliers; Ray, Festa (6), Murfee (9) and Torrens, O'Keefe. W_Kaprielian 5-9. L_Ray 12-12. HRs_Oakland, Langeliers (6), Pache (3), Allen (4). Seattle, Winker (14).

INTERLEAGUE

Chicago000001100250
San Diego000000100180

Lynn, R.López (8), Hendriks (9) and Ca.Pérez; Snell, S.Wilson (7), Lu.García (8), T.Hill (9) and Au.Nola. W_Lynn 8-7. L_Snell 8-10. Sv_Hendriks (36). HRs_Chicago, Andrus (16). San Diego, Kim (11).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia0103318111
Washington000001130

Wheeler, Bellatti (6) and Realmuto; Corbin, Weems (5) and Adams. W_Wheeler 12-7. L_Corbin 6-19. HRs_Philadelphia, Realmuto (22).

Miami0000002001014100
Milwaukee000000011100370

(12 innings)

P.López, Bleier (8), Floro (8), Nance (10), Brazoban (11), Scott (12) and Stallings; F.Peralta, Milner (5), Topa (6), Ta.Rogers (7), Bush (7), Boxberger (9), Suter (10), Gott (12) and Narváez, Caratini. W_Brazoban 1-1. L_Gott 3-3. Sv_Scott (20).

Pittsburgh031020100791
St. Louis3011000005100

R.Contreras, De Jong (4), Underwood Jr. (5), Ramirez (7), Stephenson (8), Bednar (9) and Heineman; Wainwright, Zack.Thompson (5), Romero (8), Stratton (9) and Molina, Knizner. W_De Jong 6-2. L_Wainwright 11-12. Sv_Bednar (19). HRs_Pittsburgh, Gamel (9), B.Reynolds (27). St. Louis, Pujols (23).

Cincinnati000000100170
Chicago50010020x8120

C.Anderson, F.Cruz (1), Kuhnel (3), Sanmartin (5), Gibaut (7), Strickland (8) and Robinson; Stroman, Leiter Jr. (7), Wick (8), Uelmen (9) and W.Contreras, Higgins. W_Stroman 6-7. L_C.Anderson 2-4.

Arizona00001001013130
San Francisco1000001002461

(10 innings)

Davies, Ca.Smith (6), Ginkel (8), Melancon (9), Widener (10) and C.Kelly; S.Alexander, Szapucki (2), Young (4), Ty.Rogers (5), S.Miller (7), Brebbia (8), Doval (9), Cotton (10) and Bart, Wynns. W_Cotton 4-2. L_Widener 0-1. HRs_San Francisco, Slater (6).

Colorado1010000024101
Los Angeles001000000131

Márquez, Lawrence (7), Bard (8) and Serven; T.Anderson, Jackson (6) and W.Smith. W_Márquez 9-13. L_T.Anderson 15-5. Sv_Bard (33). HRs_Colorado, Rodgers (12).

