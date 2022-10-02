AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|3
|3
|Detroit
|201
|000
|02x
|—
|5
|6
|1
Woods Richardson, Jax (6), Megill (7), J.López (7), Fulmer (8) and Jeffers; Wentz, Vest (5), G.Hill (6), Foley (7), Lange (8), G.Soto (9) and Haase. W_Lange 7-4. L_Woods Richardson 0-1. Sv_G.Soto (30). HRs_Detroit, Haase (14), V.Reyes (2).
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|200
|—
|3
|7
|1
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
Bradish, Gillaspie (6), Baker (7), Tate (9) and Rutschman; González, Luetge (5), A.Chapman (7), Marinaccio (7), Loáisiga (8), Schmidt (9) and Trevino. W_Gillaspie 1-0. L_A.Chapman 3-4. Sv_Tate (5).
|Boston
|020
|000
|100
|—
|3
|8
|1
|Toronto
|011
|300
|10x
|—
|6
|9
|1
Wacha, Bazardo (5), Ort (7), German (8) and C.Wong; Gausman, Pop (4), Cimber (6), Bass (7), Y.García (8), Romano (9) and Jansen. W_Pop 4-0. L_Wacha 11-2. Sv_Romano (36). HRs_Boston, Dalbec (12). Toronto, T.Hernández (25), Merrifield (11).
|Kansas City
|000
|200
|120
|—
|5
|12
|0
|Cleveland
|160
|000
|00x
|—
|7
|10
|1
M.Castillo, Weaver (6), S.Barlow (8) and Melendez; Bieber, Hentges (6), Sandlin (7), Karinchak (8), Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Hedges. W_Bieber 13-8. L_M.Castillo 0-2. Sv_Clase (41). HRs_Cleveland, Brennan (1), J.Naylor (20).
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|6
|1
|Houston
|200
|000
|10x
|—
|3
|10
|0
Kluber, McGee (6) and Bethancourt; L.Garcia, Stanek (7), B.Abreu (8), R.Montero (9) and Vázquez. W_L.Garcia 15-8. L_Kluber 10-10. Sv_R.Montero (14). HRs_Houston, Peña (21).
|Texas
|000
|030
|000
|—
|3
|4
|0
|Los Angeles
|600
|100
|10x
|—
|8
|14
|1
T.Miller, King (5), D.Santana (8) and Huff; Davidson, Barría (5), Loup (7), Wantz (8), Zastryzny (9) and O'Hoppe. W_Barría 3-3. L_T.Miller 1-2. HRs_Texas, Seager (33). Los Angeles, Trout (39).
|Oakland
|000
|312
|004
|—
|10
|12
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|003
|—
|3
|5
|1
Kaprielian, Puk (7), Cyr (8), Selman (9) and Langeliers; Ray, Festa (6), Murfee (9) and Torrens, O'Keefe. W_Kaprielian 5-9. L_Ray 12-12. HRs_Oakland, Langeliers (6), Pache (3), Allen (4). Seattle, Winker (14).
INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|001
|100
|—
|2
|5
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|8
|0
Lynn, R.López (8), Hendriks (9) and Ca.Pérez; Snell, S.Wilson (7), Lu.García (8), T.Hill (9) and Au.Nola. W_Lynn 8-7. L_Snell 8-10. Sv_Hendriks (36). HRs_Chicago, Andrus (16). San Diego, Kim (11).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|010
|331
|—
|8
|11
|1
|Washington
|000
|001
|—
|1
|3
|0
Wheeler, Bellatti (6) and Realmuto; Corbin, Weems (5) and Adams. W_Wheeler 12-7. L_Corbin 6-19. HRs_Philadelphia, Realmuto (22).
|Miami
|000
|000
|200
|101
|—
|4
|10
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|011
|100
|—
|3
|7
|0
(12 innings)
P.López, Bleier (8), Floro (8), Nance (10), Brazoban (11), Scott (12) and Stallings; F.Peralta, Milner (5), Topa (6), Ta.Rogers (7), Bush (7), Boxberger (9), Suter (10), Gott (12) and Narváez, Caratini. W_Brazoban 1-1. L_Gott 3-3. Sv_Scott (20).
|Pittsburgh
|031
|020
|100
|—
|7
|9
|1
|St. Louis
|301
|100
|000
|—
|5
|10
|0
R.Contreras, De Jong (4), Underwood Jr. (5), Ramirez (7), Stephenson (8), Bednar (9) and Heineman; Wainwright, Zack.Thompson (5), Romero (8), Stratton (9) and Molina, Knizner. W_De Jong 6-2. L_Wainwright 11-12. Sv_Bednar (19). HRs_Pittsburgh, Gamel (9), B.Reynolds (27). St. Louis, Pujols (23).
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|7
|0
|Chicago
|500
|100
|20x
|—
|8
|12
|0
C.Anderson, F.Cruz (1), Kuhnel (3), Sanmartin (5), Gibaut (7), Strickland (8) and Robinson; Stroman, Leiter Jr. (7), Wick (8), Uelmen (9) and W.Contreras, Higgins. W_Stroman 6-7. L_C.Anderson 2-4.
|Arizona
|000
|010
|010
|1
|—
|3
|13
|0
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|100
|2
|—
|4
|6
|1
(10 innings)
Davies, Ca.Smith (6), Ginkel (8), Melancon (9), Widener (10) and C.Kelly; S.Alexander, Szapucki (2), Young (4), Ty.Rogers (5), S.Miller (7), Brebbia (8), Doval (9), Cotton (10) and Bart, Wynns. W_Cotton 4-2. L_Widener 0-1. HRs_San Francisco, Slater (6).
|Colorado
|101
|000
|002
|—
|4
|10
|1
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|3
|1
Márquez, Lawrence (7), Bard (8) and Serven; T.Anderson, Jackson (6) and W.Smith. W_Márquez 9-13. L_T.Anderson 15-5. Sv_Bard (33). HRs_Colorado, Rodgers (12).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.