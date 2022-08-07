AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|00x
|—
|1
|8
|0
Javier, Stanek (7), Montero (7) and Maldonado; McKenzie, Clase (9) and Maile. W_McKenzie 8-8. L_Javier 6-8. Sv_Clase (24). HRs_Cleveland, Maile (1).
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|007
|—
|7
|9
|1
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
Rasmussen, Beeks (4), B.Raley (5), Fairbanks (7), Poche (8), Armstrong (9) and Mejía; Manning, Lange (8), Soto (9), Foley (9) and Barnhart, Haase. W_Poche 4-1. L_Soto 2-6.
INTERLEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|000
|031
|400
|—
|8
|9
|1
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
Wilson, Stout (6), Holderman (7), Y.De Los Santos (9) and Godoy, Delay; Watkins, Baker (6), Akin (7), Sulser (7) and Chirinos. W_Wilson 2-6. L_Watkins 4-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Hayes (6). Baltimore, Mateo (11).
