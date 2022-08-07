AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston000000000020
Cleveland00001000x180

Javier, Stanek (7), Montero (7) and Maldonado; McKenzie, Clase (9) and Maile. W_McKenzie 8-8. L_Javier 6-8. Sv_Clase (24). HRs_Cleveland, Maile (1).

Tampa Bay000000007791
Detroit000000000030

Rasmussen, Beeks (4), B.Raley (5), Fairbanks (7), Poche (8), Armstrong (9) and Mejía; Manning, Lange (8), Soto (9), Foley (9) and Barnhart, Haase. W_Poche 4-1. L_Soto 2-6.

INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh000031400891
Baltimore001000000140

Wilson, Stout (6), Holderman (7), Y.De Los Santos (9) and Godoy, Delay; Watkins, Baker (6), Akin (7), Sulser (7) and Chirinos. W_Wilson 2-6. L_Watkins 4-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Hayes (6). Baltimore, Mateo (11).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

