AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
|Cleveland
|020
|111
|00x
|—
|5
|11
|2
Bielak, Gage (6), Montero (8) and Salazar; Bieber, Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Gallagher. W_Bieber 5-3. L_Bielak 3-3. HRs_Cleveland, Giménez (4), Bell (5).
|Texas
|003
|000
|000
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|220
|300
|00x
|—
|7
|12
|1
Pérez, Leclerc (4), G.Anderson (7), Rodríguez (8) and Heim; McClanahan, Poche (8), Adam (9) and Bethancourt. W_McClanahan 10-1. L_Pérez 6-2. HRs_Texas, Grossman (7). Tampa Bay, Franco (8).
INTERLEAGUE
|Arizona
|020
|000
|014
|—
|7
|9
|0
|Detroit
|101
|300
|000
|—
|5
|11
|1
Gallen, K.Nelson (6), Ginkel (7), Chafin (9), McGough (9) and Moreno; Vest, Wentz (2), Cisnero (6), Shreve (7), Lange (7), Holton (8), Foley (9) and Haase. W_Ginkel 3-0. L_Foley 2-2. Sv_McGough (2). HRs_Arizona, P.Smith (7). Detroit, McKinstry (5).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|3
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|200
|00x
|—
|2
|8
|0
Carrasco, J.Walker (5), Dr.Smith (7), B.Raley (8) and Narváez; Keller, Moreta (8), Bednar (9) and Hedges. W_Keller 8-2. L_Carrasco 2-3. Sv_Bednar (14). HRs_New York, McNeil (3). Pittsburgh, Suwinski (13).
|Washington
|000
|105
|000
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Atlanta
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|9
|0
Williams, Edwards Jr. (6), Finnegan (8), Harvey (9) and K.Ruiz; Elder, Yates (6), Tonkin (8) and Murphy. W_Williams 3-4. L_Elder 4-1. HRs_Washington, Candelario (8), Do.Smith (2). Atlanta, M.Olson (18).
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|110
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Philadelphia
|102
|001
|30x
|—
|7
|13
|0
Ferguson, González (2), Scott (3), Kolarek (3), Almonte (5), Vesia (6), N.Robertson (7), Graterol (8) and W.Smith; T.Walker, Soto (6), Domínguez (7), Alvarado (8), Kimbrel (9) and Stubbs. W_T.Walker 6-3. L_Ferguson 3-3. HRs_Los Angeles, F.Freeman (13), Heyward (7). Philadelphia, Castellanos (8).
