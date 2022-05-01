AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston0000100045111
Baltimore00003600x9130

Pivetta, A.Davis (5), Sawamura (5), K.Crawford (6), P.Valdez (6), Plawecki (8) and Vázquez; Lyles, Lakins Sr. (7), Krehbiel (9) and Bemboom. W_Lyles 2-2. L_Pivetta 0-4. HRs_Boston, J.Martinez (2). Baltimore, Odor (1).

Minnesota5001002109130
Tampa Bay000000120381

Winder, Duffey (7), Sands (8) and G.Sánchez; Fleming, Dugger (4) and Pinto. W_Winder 1-0. L_Fleming 2-3. HRs_Minnesota, Buxton (7).

Houston000001100281
Toronto00000210x331

F.Valdez, Maton (7), Neris (8) and Maldonado; Gausman, Mayza (8), Romano (9) and Kirk. W_Gausman 2-1. L_F.Valdez 1-2. Sv_Romano (11). HRs_Toronto, Bichette (3).

New York100020201681
Kansas City0031000004110

L.Severino, Schmidt (6), Luetge (7), M.King (7), A.Chapman (9) and Higashioka, Trevino; Lynch, Lynch (5), Clarke (6), Coleman (7), S.Barlow (7), Staumont (9) and Gallagher, Perez. W_Schmidt 2-2. L_Coleman 0-1. Sv_A.Chapman (6). HRs_New York, Judge (8). Kansas City, M.Taylor (2).

Los Angeles102100002690
Chicago0000000055120

Lorenzen, R.Iglesias (9), Tepera (9) and Stassi; Keuchel, Burr (6), Ruiz (7), Banks (8), Foster (9) and McGuire. W_Lorenzen 3-1. L_Keuchel 1-3. Sv_Tepera (1). HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (6).

INTERLEAGUE

Seattle0101030027122
Miami0000011013100

Gilbert, E.Swanson (6), Muñoz (7), Steckenrider (8), Festa (9) and Murphy; Alcantara, Okert (6), Head (7), Bleier (8), Pop (9) and Stallings, Henry. W_Gilbert 4-0. L_Alcantara 2-1. HRs_Seattle, J.Crawford (4), Rodríguez (1). Miami, B.Anderson (1), Soler (3).

Atlanta002000001360
Texas12400000x7111

Muller, Chavez (3), Stephens (4), O'Day (7), Woods (8) and Willi.Contreras; Hearn, M.Moore (6), J.King (8), Bush (9) and Garver. W_Hearn 1-2. L_Muller 0-1.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Diego0010002025110
Pittsburgh000000110283

Musgrove, Suarez (8), T.Hill (8), Ta.Rogers (9) and Nola; M.Keller, De Jong (7), Stratton (9), Yajure (9) and R.Pérez. W_Musgrove 4-0. L_M.Keller 0-4. Sv_Ta.Rogers (9).

Chicago000011000250
Milwaukee000000000031

Stroman, Wick (8), Robertson (8) and Gomes; Burnes, Suter (8), Gustave (8) and Narváez, Jackson. W_Stroman 1-3. L_Burnes 1-1. Sv_Robertson (5). HRs_Chicago, Wisdom (4).

Arizona100111100562
St. Louis00200140x791

Davies, Widener (6), Nelson (6), Middleton (7), C.Smith (8) and Varsho; J.Hicks, Pallante (4), Wittgren (6), Cabrera (7), Whitley (7), Helsley (8) and Knizner. W_Whitley 2-0. L_Middleton 0-1. Sv_Helsley (1). HRs_Arizona, Luplow (2), Walker (5), Ahmed (3). St. Louis, Bader (1), Arenado (6).

Cincinnati000010000141
Colorado63000001x10120

Sanmartin, B.Farmer (1), Strickland (3), Cessa (5), Diaz (6), Santillan (7), Ar.Warren (8) and Kolozsvary; Freeland, Stephenson (8), Estévez (9) and E.Díaz. W_Freeland 1-3. L_Sanmartin 0-4. HRs_Cincinnati, Drury (4). Colorado, Cron (8), Grichuk (3).

