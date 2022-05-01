AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|000
|010
|004
|—
|5
|11
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|036
|00x
|—
|9
|13
|0
Pivetta, A.Davis (5), Sawamura (5), K.Crawford (6), P.Valdez (6), Plawecki (8) and Vázquez; Lyles, Lakins Sr. (7), Krehbiel (9) and Bemboom. W_Lyles 2-2. L_Pivetta 0-4. HRs_Boston, J.Martinez (2). Baltimore, Odor (1).
|Minnesota
|500
|100
|210
|—
|9
|13
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|120
|—
|3
|8
|1
Winder, Duffey (7), Sands (8) and G.Sánchez; Fleming, Dugger (4) and Pinto. W_Winder 1-0. L_Fleming 2-3. HRs_Minnesota, Buxton (7).
|Houston
|000
|001
|100
|—
|2
|8
|1
|Toronto
|000
|002
|10x
|—
|3
|3
|1
F.Valdez, Maton (7), Neris (8) and Maldonado; Gausman, Mayza (8), Romano (9) and Kirk. W_Gausman 2-1. L_F.Valdez 1-2. Sv_Romano (11). HRs_Toronto, Bichette (3).
|New York
|100
|020
|201
|—
|6
|8
|1
|Kansas City
|003
|100
|000
|—
|4
|11
|0
L.Severino, Schmidt (6), Luetge (7), M.King (7), A.Chapman (9) and Higashioka, Trevino; Lynch, Lynch (5), Clarke (6), Coleman (7), S.Barlow (7), Staumont (9) and Gallagher, Perez. W_Schmidt 2-2. L_Coleman 0-1. Sv_A.Chapman (6). HRs_New York, Judge (8). Kansas City, M.Taylor (2).
|Los Angeles
|102
|100
|002
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|005
|—
|5
|12
|0
Lorenzen, R.Iglesias (9), Tepera (9) and Stassi; Keuchel, Burr (6), Ruiz (7), Banks (8), Foster (9) and McGuire. W_Lorenzen 3-1. L_Keuchel 1-3. Sv_Tepera (1). HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (6).
INTERLEAGUE
|Seattle
|010
|103
|002
|—
|7
|12
|2
|Miami
|000
|001
|101
|—
|3
|10
|0
Gilbert, E.Swanson (6), Muñoz (7), Steckenrider (8), Festa (9) and Murphy; Alcantara, Okert (6), Head (7), Bleier (8), Pop (9) and Stallings, Henry. W_Gilbert 4-0. L_Alcantara 2-1. HRs_Seattle, J.Crawford (4), Rodríguez (1). Miami, B.Anderson (1), Soler (3).
|Atlanta
|002
|000
|001
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Texas
|124
|000
|00x
|—
|7
|11
|1
Muller, Chavez (3), Stephens (4), O'Day (7), Woods (8) and Willi.Contreras; Hearn, M.Moore (6), J.King (8), Bush (9) and Garver. W_Hearn 1-2. L_Muller 0-1.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|001
|000
|202
|—
|5
|11
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|110
|—
|2
|8
|3
Musgrove, Suarez (8), T.Hill (8), Ta.Rogers (9) and Nola; M.Keller, De Jong (7), Stratton (9), Yajure (9) and R.Pérez. W_Musgrove 4-0. L_M.Keller 0-4. Sv_Ta.Rogers (9).
|Chicago
|000
|011
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|1
Stroman, Wick (8), Robertson (8) and Gomes; Burnes, Suter (8), Gustave (8) and Narváez, Jackson. W_Stroman 1-3. L_Burnes 1-1. Sv_Robertson (5). HRs_Chicago, Wisdom (4).
|Arizona
|100
|111
|100
|—
|5
|6
|2
|St. Louis
|002
|001
|40x
|—
|7
|9
|1
Davies, Widener (6), Nelson (6), Middleton (7), C.Smith (8) and Varsho; J.Hicks, Pallante (4), Wittgren (6), Cabrera (7), Whitley (7), Helsley (8) and Knizner. W_Whitley 2-0. L_Middleton 0-1. Sv_Helsley (1). HRs_Arizona, Luplow (2), Walker (5), Ahmed (3). St. Louis, Bader (1), Arenado (6).
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|4
|1
|Colorado
|630
|000
|01x
|—
|10
|12
|0
Sanmartin, B.Farmer (1), Strickland (3), Cessa (5), Diaz (6), Santillan (7), Ar.Warren (8) and Kolozsvary; Freeland, Stephenson (8), Estévez (9) and E.Díaz. W_Freeland 1-3. L_Sanmartin 0-4. HRs_Cincinnati, Drury (4). Colorado, Cron (8), Grichuk (3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.