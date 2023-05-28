AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Texas
|000
|001
|010
|—
|2
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|200
|000
|01x
|—
|3
|7
|0
Bradford, Sborz (6), Ragans (7), J.Barlow (8), J.King (8) and Heim; Bradish, Cano (7), Coulombe (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman. W_Coulombe 2-1. L_Ragans 2-2. Sv_Bautista (13).
|Chicago
|001
|000
|400
|0
|—
|5
|8
|0
|Detroit
|004
|000
|001
|1
|—
|6
|6
|0
(10 innings)
Cease, Crochet (5), Middleton (6), Graveman (8), J.Kelly (9), R.López (10) and Grandal; Rodriguez, Vest (7), Cisnero (7), Holton (8), Lange (10) and Haase. W_Lange 3-0. L_R.López 0-4. HRs_Chicago, R.González (1). Detroit, Baddoo (3).
|Toronto
|020
|000
|010
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
Berríos, Richards (6), E.Swanson (7), Romano (9) and Kirk; Ober, Jax (6), Pagán (7), De León (7), Sands (9) and Vázquez, Jeffers. W_Berríos 5-4. L_Ober 3-2. Sv_Romano (12).
INTERLEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|034
|012
|000
|—
|10
|12
|1
|Tampa Bay
|161
|200
|10x
|—
|11
|15
|2
Stone, Bickford (3), S.Miller (5), V.González (6), Graterol (7), Almonte (8) and Barnes; Fleming, Beeks (7), Adam (8) and Mejía. W_Beeks 2-2. L_V.González 1-2. Sv_Adam (7). HRs_Los Angeles, C.Taylor (9), Muncy (17), T.Thompson (5), J.Martinez (10). Tampa Bay, Paredes (8).
|San Diego
|120
|000
|301
|—
|7
|5
|1
|New York
|107
|000
|02x
|—
|10
|12
|2
Darvish, Carlton (3), Tapia (6), Honeywell Jr. (7) and Nola, Sullivan; Cole, Cordero (7), Marinaccio (8), Holmes (9) and Higashioka. W_Cole 6-0. L_Darvish 3-4. HRs_San Diego, Cronenworth (6), Odor (4). New York, Judge (15), Bader (6).
|St. Louis
|000
|030
|000
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|100
|010
|002
|—
|4
|11
|0
Montgomery, Hicks (6), VerHagen (8), G.Cabrera (8), Helsley (9) and Knizner; Gaddis, Morgan (5), Curry (7) and Zunino, Gallagher. W_Curry 1-0. L_Helsley 3-4. HRs_St. Louis, Burleson (4), Knizner (4), Goldschmidt (10).
|Washington
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|8
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|111
|—
|3
|6
|0
Gore, Kuhl (8) and Adams; Lynch, Staumont (6), Cuas (7), A.Chapman (8), S.Barlow (9) and Perez. W_S.Barlow 2-3. L_Kuhl 0-3. HRs_Kansas City, Melendez (5), Olivares (4).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|001
|000
|400
|—
|5
|7
|0
|Milwaukee
|340
|000
|00x
|—
|7
|7
|0
Cobb, Beck (5), Walker (8) and Sabol; Rea, Payamps (7), Strzelecki (8), D.Williams (8) and Willi.Contreras. W_Rea 2-3. L_Cobb 4-2. Sv_D.Williams (8). HRs_San Francisco, Yastrzemski (6), Sabol (6). Milwaukee, Willi.Contreras (5).
|Cincinnati
|021
|022
|100
|—
|8
|14
|0
|Chicago
|030
|000
|020
|—
|5
|9
|1
Ashcraft, Sims (6), Gibaut (7), Herget (8), A.Díaz (9) and Stephenson; Smyly, Estrada (5), Hughes (5), Rucker (7), Fulmer (9) and Gomes. W_Ashcraft 3-3. L_Smyly 5-2. Sv_A.Díaz (12). HRs_Cincinnati, Steer (7). Chicago, Wisdom (14).
|New York
|000
|600
|103
|—
|10
|14
|1
|Colorado
|002
|450
|00x
|—
|11
|15
|0
Ty.Megill, Nogosek (5), Leone (6), Brigham (7), Hunter (8), B.Raley (8) and Álvarez; Gomber, P.Lambert (5), Bard (7), Lawrence (9) and Wynns. W_P.Lambert 1-1. L_Nogosek 0-1. HRs_New York, Álvarez (8), Lindor (9). Colorado, Blackmon (5), McMahon (7).
