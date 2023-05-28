AMERICAN LEAGUE

Texas000001010270
Baltimore20000001x370

Bradford, Sborz (6), Ragans (7), J.Barlow (8), J.King (8) and Heim; Bradish, Cano (7), Coulombe (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman. W_Coulombe 2-1. L_Ragans 2-2. Sv_Bautista (13).

Chicago0010004000580
Detroit0040000011660

(10 innings)

Cease, Crochet (5), Middleton (6), Graveman (8), J.Kelly (9), R.López (10) and Grandal; Rodriguez, Vest (7), Cisnero (7), Holton (8), Lange (10) and Haase. W_Lange 3-0. L_R.López 0-4. HRs_Chicago, R.González (1). Detroit, Baddoo (3).

Toronto020000010370
Minnesota000000000051

Berríos, Richards (6), E.Swanson (7), Romano (9) and Kirk; Ober, Jax (6), Pagán (7), De León (7), Sands (9) and Vázquez, Jeffers. W_Berríos 5-4. L_Ober 3-2. Sv_Romano (12).

INTERLEAGUE

Los Angeles03401200010121
Tampa Bay16120010x11152

Stone, Bickford (3), S.Miller (5), V.González (6), Graterol (7), Almonte (8) and Barnes; Fleming, Beeks (7), Adam (8) and Mejía. W_Beeks 2-2. L_V.González 1-2. Sv_Adam (7). HRs_Los Angeles, C.Taylor (9), Muncy (17), T.Thompson (5), J.Martinez (10). Tampa Bay, Paredes (8).

San Diego120000301751
New York10700002x10122

Darvish, Carlton (3), Tapia (6), Honeywell Jr. (7) and Nola, Sullivan; Cole, Cordero (7), Marinaccio (8), Holmes (9) and Higashioka. W_Cole 6-0. L_Darvish 3-4. HRs_San Diego, Cronenworth (6), Odor (4). New York, Judge (15), Bader (6).

St. Louis000030000380
Cleveland1000100024110

Montgomery, Hicks (6), VerHagen (8), G.Cabrera (8), Helsley (9) and Knizner; Gaddis, Morgan (5), Curry (7) and Zunino, Gallagher. W_Curry 1-0. L_Helsley 3-4. HRs_St. Louis, Burleson (4), Knizner (4), Goldschmidt (10).

Washington000200000281
Kansas City000000111360

Gore, Kuhl (8) and Adams; Lynch, Staumont (6), Cuas (7), A.Chapman (8), S.Barlow (9) and Perez. W_S.Barlow 2-3. L_Kuhl 0-3. HRs_Kansas City, Melendez (5), Olivares (4).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco001000400570
Milwaukee34000000x770

Cobb, Beck (5), Walker (8) and Sabol; Rea, Payamps (7), Strzelecki (8), D.Williams (8) and Willi.Contreras. W_Rea 2-3. L_Cobb 4-2. Sv_D.Williams (8). HRs_San Francisco, Yastrzemski (6), Sabol (6). Milwaukee, Willi.Contreras (5).

Cincinnati0210221008140
Chicago030000020591

Ashcraft, Sims (6), Gibaut (7), Herget (8), A.Díaz (9) and Stephenson; Smyly, Estrada (5), Hughes (5), Rucker (7), Fulmer (9) and Gomes. W_Ashcraft 3-3. L_Smyly 5-2. Sv_A.Díaz (12). HRs_Cincinnati, Steer (7). Chicago, Wisdom (14).

New York00060010310141
Colorado00245000x11150

Ty.Megill, Nogosek (5), Leone (6), Brigham (7), Hunter (8), B.Raley (8) and Álvarez; Gomber, P.Lambert (5), Bard (7), Lawrence (9) and Wynns. W_P.Lambert 1-1. L_Nogosek 0-1. HRs_New York, Álvarez (8), Lindor (9). Colorado, Blackmon (5), McMahon (7).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you