AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|001
|000
|100
|—
|2
|5
|1
|New York
|101
|000
|20x
|—
|4
|6
|0
Manoah, Cimber (7), Richards (8) and Kirk; Cortes, Loáisiga (7), W.Peralta (7), Trivino (7) and Trevino. W_Trivino 2-7. L_Cimber 9-5. HRs_Toronto, Merrifield (7). New York, Benintendi (4).
|Kansas City
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|4
|0
|Tampa Bay
|110
|010
|00x
|—
|3
|9
|2
Greinke, Cuas (5), A.Garrett (5), B.Keller (6), Coleman (8) and S.Perez, Melendez; Yarbrough, Armstrong (5), Poche (6), Raley (8), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt. W_Armstrong 2-1. L_Cuas 2-2. Sv_Fairbanks (4). HRs_Tampa Bay, Bethancourt (7).
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|7
|0
|Detroit
|100
|210
|00x
|—
|4
|7
|1
Ohtani, J.Herget (5), Wantz (7), Chavez (8) and Stassi; Rodriguez, Vest (6), Foley (7), Chafin (8), G.Soto (9) and Barnhart. W_Rodriguez 2-3. L_Ohtani 10-8. HRs_Detroit, Greene (4).
|Texas
|000
|100
|312
|—
|7
|11
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
Arihara, Hearn (7) and Heim; Ryan, Megill (7), Pagán (8) and León, G.Sánchez. W_Arihara 1-1. L_Ryan 9-6. Sv_Hearn (1). HRs_Texas, Semien (19), N.Lowe (18).
|Seattle
|001
|000
|200
|—
|3
|9
|1
|Oakland
|120
|010
|01x
|—
|5
|12
|1
L.Castillo, Brash (6), E.Swanson (7), Festa (8) and Casali, Raleigh; Sears, Acevedo (6), Puk (7), Jackson (7), D.Jiménez (8), Moll (8), Pruitt (9) and Langeliers. W_Sears 5-0. L_L.Castillo 5-5. Sv_Pruitt (1). HRs_Seattle, Haniger (5).
INTERLEAGUE
|Houston
|002
|000
|021
|—
|5
|10
|0
|Atlanta
|200
|000
|002
|—
|4
|7
|1
Urquidy, R.Montero (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Morton, Matzek (7), Lee (8), Stephens (8) and d'Arnaud. W_Urquidy 12-4. L_Lee 3-1. Sv_Pressly (25). HRs_Atlanta, Olson (26).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|021
|100
|303
|—
|10
|16
|0
|Philadelphia
|400
|300
|011
|—
|9
|14
|2
Butto, Fisher (5), T.May (8), Ed.Díaz (9) and M.Perez; Gibson, Bellatti (5), Alvarado (6), Brogdon (7), Hand (8), Robertson (9), Cyr (9) and Realmuto. W_T.May 2-0. L_Robertson 3-1. Sv_Ed.Díaz (28). HRs_New York, Canha (10), Nimmo (11). Philadelphia, Bohm (10), Segura (8).
|Cincinnati
|102
|004
|020
|—
|9
|13
|1
|Pittsburgh
|200
|003
|000
|—
|5
|10
|1
Minor, Gibaut (6), B.Farmer (7), Sanmartin (8), A.Díaz (9) and Papierski; Z.Thompson, Bañuelos (6), Holderman (7), Vieaux (8) and Delay. W_Minor 2-10. L_Z.Thompson 3-10. HRs_Cincinnati, Fraley (7), Moustakas (7).
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|212
|—
|5
|7
|0
|Chicago
|100
|100
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
Woodruff, Suter (6), Boxberger (8), Ta.Rogers (9) and Caratini; Steele, Leiter Jr. (7), Hughes (7), Wick (8), K.Castro (9) and Gomes. W_Suter 5-3. L_Wick 3-6. Sv_Ta.Rogers (29). HRs_Milwaukee, Tellez (26), Hiura (12). Chicago, Happ (13), S.Suzuki (10).
|San Francisco
|020
|000
|400
|21
|—
|9
|10
|0
|Colorado
|000
|020
|130
|20
|—
|8
|11
|2
(11 innings)
Junis, Brebbia (7), Ty.Rogers (8), J.García (8), Doval (9), Young (10), Leone (10), Littell (11) and Wynns; Freeland, Lamet (7), Lawrence (8), Estévez (9), Gilbreath (10), Stephenson (10), Bird (11) and Serven. W_Leone 4-4. L_Bird 1-4. Sv_Littell (1). HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (11). Colorado, Serven (6), E.Montero (4), Grichuk (13).
|Miami
|000
|200
|010
|—
|3
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|121
|200
|13x
|—
|10
|16
|0
Alcantara, Bleier (4), Brazoban (6), Nardi (8) and Stallings; Pepiot, Vesia (7), Price (8), Kimbrel (9) and Smith. W_Pepiot 2-0. L_Alcantara 11-6. HRs_Miami, L.Díaz (1), Bleday (4). Los Angeles, Bellinger (17), Muncy (16).
|Washington
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|7
|0
|San Diego
|000
|002
|00x
|—
|2
|9
|0
Corbin, Harvey (6), E.Ramírez (8) and Barrera, K.Ruiz; Manaea, R.Suarez (8), Martinez (9) and Alfaro. W_Manaea 7-6. L_Corbin 4-17. Sv_Martinez (5). HRs_Washington, N.Cruz (10). San Diego, Bell (16).
|St. Louis
|300
|000
|210
|—
|6
|12
|2
|Arizona
|031
|000
|000
|—
|4
|8
|0
Quintana, Stratton (3), Woodford (6), G.Cabrera (7), Gallegos (9) and Knizner; M.Kelly, Mantiply (7), Ginkel (7), Ramirez (8), Frias (8), Kennedy (9) and C.Kelly. W_Woodford 2-0. L_Mantiply 1-4. Sv_Gallegos (12). HRs_St. Louis, Nootbaar (7).
