AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto001000100251
New York10100020x460

Manoah, Cimber (7), Richards (8) and Kirk; Cortes, Loáisiga (7), W.Peralta (7), Trivino (7) and Trevino. W_Trivino 2-7. L_Cimber 9-5. HRs_Toronto, Merrifield (7). New York, Benintendi (4).

Kansas City000020000240
Tampa Bay11001000x392

Greinke, Cuas (5), A.Garrett (5), B.Keller (6), Coleman (8) and S.Perez, Melendez; Yarbrough, Armstrong (5), Poche (6), Raley (8), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt. W_Armstrong 2-1. L_Cuas 2-2. Sv_Fairbanks (4). HRs_Tampa Bay, Bethancourt (7).

Los Angeles000000000070
Detroit10021000x471

Ohtani, J.Herget (5), Wantz (7), Chavez (8) and Stassi; Rodriguez, Vest (6), Foley (7), Chafin (8), G.Soto (9) and Barnhart. W_Rodriguez 2-3. L_Ohtani 10-8. HRs_Detroit, Greene (4).

Texas0001003127110
Minnesota000000000040

Arihara, Hearn (7) and Heim; Ryan, Megill (7), Pagán (8) and León, G.Sánchez. W_Arihara 1-1. L_Ryan 9-6. Sv_Hearn (1). HRs_Texas, Semien (19), N.Lowe (18).

Seattle001000200391
Oakland12001001x5121

L.Castillo, Brash (6), E.Swanson (7), Festa (8) and Casali, Raleigh; Sears, Acevedo (6), Puk (7), Jackson (7), D.Jiménez (8), Moll (8), Pruitt (9) and Langeliers. W_Sears 5-0. L_L.Castillo 5-5. Sv_Pruitt (1). HRs_Seattle, Haniger (5).

INTERLEAGUE

Houston0020000215100
Atlanta200000002471

Urquidy, R.Montero (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Morton, Matzek (7), Lee (8), Stephens (8) and d'Arnaud. W_Urquidy 12-4. L_Lee 3-1. Sv_Pressly (25). HRs_Atlanta, Olson (26).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

New York02110030310160
Philadelphia4003000119142

Butto, Fisher (5), T.May (8), Ed.Díaz (9) and M.Perez; Gibson, Bellatti (5), Alvarado (6), Brogdon (7), Hand (8), Robertson (9), Cyr (9) and Realmuto. W_T.May 2-0. L_Robertson 3-1. Sv_Ed.Díaz (28). HRs_New York, Canha (10), Nimmo (11). Philadelphia, Bohm (10), Segura (8).

Cincinnati1020040209131
Pittsburgh2000030005101

Minor, Gibaut (6), B.Farmer (7), Sanmartin (8), A.Díaz (9) and Papierski; Z.Thompson, Bañuelos (6), Holderman (7), Vieaux (8) and Delay. W_Minor 2-10. L_Z.Thompson 3-10. HRs_Cincinnati, Fraley (7), Moustakas (7).

Milwaukee000000212570
Chicago100100000250

Woodruff, Suter (6), Boxberger (8), Ta.Rogers (9) and Caratini; Steele, Leiter Jr. (7), Hughes (7), Wick (8), K.Castro (9) and Gomes. W_Suter 5-3. L_Wick 3-6. Sv_Ta.Rogers (29). HRs_Milwaukee, Tellez (26), Hiura (12). Chicago, Happ (13), S.Suzuki (10).

San Francisco020000400219100
Colorado000020130208112

(11 innings)

Junis, Brebbia (7), Ty.Rogers (8), J.García (8), Doval (9), Young (10), Leone (10), Littell (11) and Wynns; Freeland, Lamet (7), Lawrence (8), Estévez (9), Gilbreath (10), Stephenson (10), Bird (11) and Serven. W_Leone 4-4. L_Bird 1-4. Sv_Littell (1). HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (11). Colorado, Serven (6), E.Montero (4), Grichuk (13).

Miami000200010361
Los Angeles12120013x10160

Alcantara, Bleier (4), Brazoban (6), Nardi (8) and Stallings; Pepiot, Vesia (7), Price (8), Kimbrel (9) and Smith. W_Pepiot 2-0. L_Alcantara 11-6. HRs_Miami, L.Díaz (1), Bleday (4). Los Angeles, Bellinger (17), Muncy (16).

Washington000100000170
San Diego00000200x290

Corbin, Harvey (6), E.Ramírez (8) and Barrera, K.Ruiz; Manaea, R.Suarez (8), Martinez (9) and Alfaro. W_Manaea 7-6. L_Corbin 4-17. Sv_Martinez (5). HRs_Washington, N.Cruz (10). San Diego, Bell (16).

St. Louis3000002106122
Arizona031000000480

Quintana, Stratton (3), Woodford (6), G.Cabrera (7), Gallegos (9) and Knizner; M.Kelly, Mantiply (7), Ginkel (7), Ramirez (8), Frias (8), Kennedy (9) and C.Kelly. W_Woodford 2-0. L_Mantiply 1-4. Sv_Gallegos (12). HRs_St. Louis, Nootbaar (7).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you