AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|010
|010
|101
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Detroit
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|9
|1
K.Crawford, Schreiber (6), Winckowski (7), Martin (8), Jansen (9) and C.Wong; Boyd, Foley (5), Lange (7), Wingenter (8), Shreve (9) and Haase, J.Rogers. W_K.Crawford 1-1. L_Boyd 0-1. Sv_Jansen (2). HRs_Boston, Casas (2).
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|100
|422
|11x
|—
|11
|12
|0
Kaprielian, Jiménez (5), May (6), Martínez (6) and Langeliers, Ca.Pérez; Rasmussen, R.Thompson (8), Adam (9) and Bethancourt. W_Rasmussen 2-0. L_Kaprielian 0-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Franco (4), B.Lowe (2), H.Ramírez (3).
|New York
|101
|020
|010
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|002
|010
|—
|3
|6
|0
Cortes, A.Abreu (6), Marinaccio (7), J.Cordero (8), Holmes (9) and Trevino; Wells, Coulombe (7), Gillaspie (7), Baumann (9) and McCann, Bemboom. W_Cortes 2-0. L_Wells 0-1. Sv_Holmes (3). HRs_New York, Judge (4), F.Cordero (2). Baltimore, Rutschman (2).
|Seattle
|200
|000
|001
|021
|—
|6
|9
|1
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|002
|022
|—
|7
|9
|1
(12 innings)
Kirby, D.Castillo (7), Gott (8), Brash (9), Topa (10), Bukauskas (11), Murfee (12) and Raleigh; Plesac, Karinchak (8), Clase (9), Stephan (10), De Los Santos (11), Sandlin (11), Herrin (12) and Gallagher, Viloria. W_Herrin 1-0. L_Murfee 1-2. HRs_Seattle, Raleigh (1).
|Houston
|002
|020
|010
|—
|5
|11
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|2
|1
H.Brown, B.Abreu (8), Pressly (9) and Diaz; Mahle, Alcala (7), Pagán (8) and Jeffers. W_H.Brown 1-0. L_Mahle 1-1. HRs_Houston, McCormick (2).
INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|00x
|—
|1
|2
|0
Kopech, Lambert (7), Diekman (8) and Zavala, Grandal; Oviedo, Moreta (7), Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and Heineman. W_Oviedo 1-0. L_Kopech 0-2. Sv_Bednar (4).
|Texas
|040
|103
|000
|—
|8
|10
|0
|Chicago
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
|7
|2
Jon.Gray, W.Smith (6), Ragans (8), Leclerc (9) and Heim; Taillon, Assad (6), Merryweather (9) and Barnhart, Torrens. W_Jon.Gray 1-1. L_Taillon 0-2. HRs_Chicago, Ríos (1).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|200
|013
|—
|6
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|110
|200
|000
|—
|4
|7
|0
Overton, F.Cruz (5), Herget (7), Gibaut (9) and Stephenson; T.Walker, Brogdon (5), Soto (6), Alvarado (7), Kimbrel (8), Domínguez (9) and Realmuto. W_Herget 1-0. L_Domínguez 0-1. Sv_Gibaut (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Bohm (2).
|Miami
|300
|030
|100
|—
|7
|11
|2
|New York
|010
|010
|000
|—
|2
|9
|1
B.Garrett, Scott (5), Chargois (7), Floro (7), Puk (9) and Fortes; Carrasco, Nogosek (5), D.Santana (9) and Álvarez. W_Scott 1-1. L_Carrasco 0-2. HRs_Miami, De La Cruz (0), Cooper (2).
|St. Louis
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|002
|010
|30x
|—
|6
|11
|1
Woodford, G.Cabrera (5), Pallante (6), J.Hicks (7), Helsley (8) and Knizner, Wills.Contreras; F.Peralta, Strzelecki (7), Bush (8), Milner (8), D.Williams (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_F.Peralta 2-0. L_Woodford 0-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Adames (2), Yelich (1).
|Washington
|020
|013
|000
|—
|6
|8
|0
|Colorado
|010
|114
|00x
|—
|7
|10
|1
Kuhl, E.Ramírez (6), Harris (6) and K.Ruiz; Feltner, Bird (6), Hand (6), Lamet (7), Lawrence (8), Johnson (9) and E.Díaz. W_Lamet 1-0. L_E.Ramírez 0-1. Sv_Johnson (3). HRs_Colorado, E.Díaz (1), Profar (1).
