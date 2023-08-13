AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|010
|011
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Boston
|012
|030
|00x
|—
|6
|12
|2
Rodriguez, Cisnero (6), Lange (7), White (8) and Rogers; Crawford, Bernardino (5), Whitlock (6), Martin (8), Jansen (9) and Wong. W_Whitlock 5-3. L_Rodriguez 8-6. Sv_Jansen (27). HRs_Detroit, Baddoo (7). Boston, J.Turner (19), Duvall (11).
INTERLEAGUE
|Minnesota
|101
|000
|001
|—
|3
|10
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
Gray, Jax (7), Thielbar (7), Pagán (8), Jh.Duran (9) and Jeffers; Suárez, Domínguez (7), Kimbrel (8), Covey (9) and Stubbs. W_Gray 6-5. L_Suárez 2-6. Sv_Jh.Duran (21). HRs_Minnesota, Luplow (1).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|110
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|010
|30x
|—
|4
|3
|2
Williamson, Sims (6), Young (7), Law (8) and Stephenson; Keller, Perdomo (7), Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and Delay, Rodríguez. W_Perdomo 3-2. L_Young 4-1. Sv_Bednar (24). HRs_Pittsburgh, Triolo (1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.