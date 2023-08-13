AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit010011000370
Boston01203000x6122

Rodriguez, Cisnero (6), Lange (7), White (8) and Rogers; Crawford, Bernardino (5), Whitlock (6), Martin (8), Jansen (9) and Wong. W_Whitlock 5-3. L_Rodriguez 8-6. Sv_Jansen (27). HRs_Detroit, Baddoo (7). Boston, J.Turner (19), Duvall (11).

INTERLEAGUE

Minnesota1010000013100
Philadelphia000000000050

Gray, Jax (7), Thielbar (7), Pagán (8), Jh.Duran (9) and Jeffers; Suárez, Domínguez (7), Kimbrel (8), Covey (9) and Stubbs. W_Gray 6-5. L_Suárez 2-6. Sv_Jh.Duran (21). HRs_Minnesota, Luplow (1).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati000110000270
Pittsburgh00001030x432

Williamson, Sims (6), Young (7), Law (8) and Stephenson; Keller, Perdomo (7), Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and Delay, Rodríguez. W_Perdomo 3-2. L_Young 4-1. Sv_Bednar (24). HRs_Pittsburgh, Triolo (1).

