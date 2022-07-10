AMERICAN LEAGUE

Los Angeles002000120581
Baltimore00044100x9100

Suarez, Peguero (4), Barria (5), J.Marte (8) and Stassi; Voth, Tate (6), Baker (7), Garcia (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman. W_Voth 1-1. L_Suarez 1-3. HRs_Los Angeles, M.Harrison (1), Stassi (5).

Detroit200000000252
Chicago00001102x470

Hutchison, Lange (7), Fulmer (8), Soto (8) and Haase; Kopech, Lambert (6), R.López (7), Graveman (8), Hendriks (9) and McGuire. W_Graveman 3-1. L_Fulmer 2-3. Sv_Hendriks (17). HRs_Detroit, Báez (9). Chicago, Sheets (7).

Cleveland000000001151
Kansas City01003100x5100

Plesac, Hentges (6), De Los Santos (6), Stephan (7), Sandlin (8) and Hedges; Greinke, Cuas (6), Coleman (7), Clarke (8), Payamps (9) and Gallagher. W_Greinke 3-5. L_Plesac 2-7.

INTERLEAGUE

Tampa Bay0003000205121
Cincinnati00730000x10140

Baz, Sanders (3), Armstrong (5), Thompson (8) and Pinto; Lodolo, Moreta (6), Kuhnel (8), A.Díaz (9) and Stephenson. W_Lodolo 2-2. L_Baz 1-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Arozarena (10), Lowe (2), Pinto (2). Cincinnati, India (3), Stephenson (6), Moustakas (4).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami0000000002262
New York0000000000071

(10 innings)

Alcantara, Bass (8), Bleier (9), Scott (10) and Stallings; Walker, Dr.Smith (8), E.Díaz (9), Hunter (10) and Nido. W_Bleier 1-1. L_Hunter 0-1. Sv_Scott (12).

