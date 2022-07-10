AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|120
|—
|5
|8
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|441
|00x
|—
|9
|10
|0
Suarez, Peguero (4), Barria (5), J.Marte (8) and Stassi; Voth, Tate (6), Baker (7), Garcia (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman. W_Voth 1-1. L_Suarez 1-3. HRs_Los Angeles, M.Harrison (1), Stassi (5).
|Detroit
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|5
|2
|Chicago
|000
|011
|02x
|—
|4
|7
|0
Hutchison, Lange (7), Fulmer (8), Soto (8) and Haase; Kopech, Lambert (6), R.López (7), Graveman (8), Hendriks (9) and McGuire. W_Graveman 3-1. L_Fulmer 2-3. Sv_Hendriks (17). HRs_Detroit, Báez (9). Chicago, Sheets (7).
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|5
|1
|Kansas City
|010
|031
|00x
|—
|5
|10
|0
Plesac, Hentges (6), De Los Santos (6), Stephan (7), Sandlin (8) and Hedges; Greinke, Cuas (6), Coleman (7), Clarke (8), Payamps (9) and Gallagher. W_Greinke 3-5. L_Plesac 2-7.
INTERLEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|300
|020
|—
|5
|12
|1
|Cincinnati
|007
|300
|00x
|—
|10
|14
|0
Baz, Sanders (3), Armstrong (5), Thompson (8) and Pinto; Lodolo, Moreta (6), Kuhnel (8), A.Díaz (9) and Stephenson. W_Lodolo 2-2. L_Baz 1-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Arozarena (10), Lowe (2), Pinto (2). Cincinnati, India (3), Stephenson (6), Moustakas (4).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|2
|—
|2
|6
|2
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|7
|1
(10 innings)
Alcantara, Bass (8), Bleier (9), Scott (10) and Stallings; Walker, Dr.Smith (8), E.Díaz (9), Hunter (10) and Nido. W_Bleier 1-1. L_Hunter 0-1. Sv_Scott (12).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.