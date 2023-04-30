AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland000001000141
Boston00002230x791

Allen, Sandlin (6), Battenfield (7) and Gallagher, Viloria; Sale, Schreiber (7), Bleier (8), Bernardino (9) and Wong. W_Sale 2-2. L_Allen 1-1. HRs_Boston, Wong (1), Verdugo (4).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chicago001101000390
Miami00210001x480

Steele, Fulmer (7), Thompson (8), Alzolay (8) and Gomes; Hoeing, Nardi (6), Barnes (7), Scott (8), Puk (9) and Fortes. W_Scott 2-1. L_Thompson 1-1. Sv_Puk (5). HRs_Chicago, Bellinger (7).

