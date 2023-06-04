AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|001
|212
|000
|—
|6
|7
|0
|Boston
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
|6
|2
Bradley, R.Stephenson (6), Diekman (6), Armstrong (8) and Bethancourt; Houck, Kluber (6), Ort (8) and Wong. W_Bradley 4-2. L_Houck 3-5.
INTERLEAGUE
|Oakland
|005
|000
|000
|—
|5
|6
|0
|Miami
|010
|130
|02x
|—
|7
|12
|1
Blackburn, Waldichuk (6), Pruitt (7), Moll (8) and Langeliers; Alcantara, Scott (8), Floro (9) and Stallings, Fortes. W_Scott 4-1. L_Pruitt 1-3. Sv_Floro (6). HRs_Miami, Cooper (6).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Pittsburgh
|200
|000
|00x
|—
|2
|10
|0
Mikolas, G.Cabrera (6), Hicks (7) and Knizner; Hill, Moreta (7), Ramirez (8), Bednar (9) and Hedges. W_Hill 5-5. L_Mikolas 4-2. Sv_Bednar (13). HRs_St. Louis, Knizner (5).
|Milwaukee
|300
|020
|000
|—
|5
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|6
|0
Houser, Peguero (8), Strzelecki (9) and Caratini; Lively, Cruz (8), Gibaut (9) and T.Stephenson. W_Houser 2-1. L_Lively 3-3. HRs_Milwaukee, Monasterio (1), Caratini (3). Cincinnati, Fraley (7).
