AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Seattle
|000
|210
|000
|—
|3
|9
|0
|Tampa Bay
|302
|001
|00x
|—
|6
|11
|0
Miller, Bazardo (6), Leone (8) and Raleigh; Eflin, Armstrong (6), R.Stephenson (7), Poche (8), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt. W_Eflin 14-8. L_Miller 8-5. Sv_Fairbanks (22).
|Chicago
|000
|101
|000
|—
|2
|5
|2
|Detroit
|003
|000
|00x
|—
|3
|9
|1
Scholtens, Ramsey (6), Santos (7), Shaw (8) and Grandal; Gipson-Long, Vest (6), Holton (7), M.Díaz (8), Lange (9) and C.Kelly. W_Gipson-Long 1-0. L_Scholtens 1-8. Sv_Lange (23).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|000
|320
|—
|5
|5
|0
|Philadelphia
|201
|000
|010
|—
|4
|8
|0
Okert, Hoeing (1), Puk (5), Soriano (6), Robertson (7), Nardi (8), Scott (8) and Fortes; R.Suárez, Strahm (7), Domínguez (8), Covey (9) and Realmuto. W_Robertson 6-6. L_Domínguez 4-4. Sv_Scott (7). HRs_Miami, B.De La Cruz (19). Philadelphia, Turner (24), Schwarber (43).
|Pittsburgh
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|40x
|—
|5
|7
|0
Ortiz, Borucki (6), Selby (7), Hatch (7) and Delay; Winans, Hand (7), Minter (8), Iglesias (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Hand 4-1. L_Selby 2-1. Sv_Iglesias (29).
|St. Louis
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|1
|1
|Cincinnati
|002
|003
|11x
|—
|7
|10
|1
Mikolas, Pallante (6), A.Suárez (7), Barnes (8) and Knizner; Greene, Farmer (7), Antone (8), A.Díaz (9) and Maile. W_Greene 4-6. L_Mikolas 7-11. HRs_Cincinnati, India (15), Benson (10), Friedl (13), Votto (14).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.