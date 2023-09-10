AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle000210000390
Tampa Bay30200100x6110

Miller, Bazardo (6), Leone (8) and Raleigh; Eflin, Armstrong (6), R.Stephenson (7), Poche (8), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt. W_Eflin 14-8. L_Miller 8-5. Sv_Fairbanks (22).

Chicago000101000252
Detroit00300000x391

Scholtens, Ramsey (6), Santos (7), Shaw (8) and Grandal; Gipson-Long, Vest (6), Holton (7), M.Díaz (8), Lange (9) and C.Kelly. W_Gipson-Long 1-0. L_Scholtens 1-8. Sv_Lange (23).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami000000320550
Philadelphia201000010480

Okert, Hoeing (1), Puk (5), Soriano (6), Robertson (7), Nardi (8), Scott (8) and Fortes; R.Suárez, Strahm (7), Domínguez (8), Covey (9) and Realmuto. W_Robertson 6-6. L_Domínguez 4-4. Sv_Scott (7). HRs_Miami, B.De La Cruz (19). Philadelphia, Turner (24), Schwarber (43).

Pittsburgh000002000270
Atlanta00000140x570

Ortiz, Borucki (6), Selby (7), Hatch (7) and Delay; Winans, Hand (7), Minter (8), Iglesias (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Hand 4-1. L_Selby 2-1. Sv_Iglesias (29).

St. Louis000100000111
Cincinnati00200311x7101

Mikolas, Pallante (6), A.Suárez (7), Barnes (8) and Knizner; Greene, Farmer (7), Antone (8), A.Díaz (9) and Maile. W_Greene 4-6. L_Mikolas 7-11. HRs_Cincinnati, India (15), Benson (10), Friedl (13), Votto (14).

