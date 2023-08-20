AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle2220100007150
Houston0050010006120

Hancock, Saucedo (3), Thornton (3), Brash (4), Campbell (6), Topa (7), Muñoz (8), Speier (9) and O'Keefe, Raleigh; Brown, Stanek (3), Mushinski (5), Graveman (5), Montero (7), Abreu (8), Pressly (9) and Diaz. W_Brash 9-4. L_Brown 9-9. Sv_Speier (1). HRs_Seattle, Suárez (18).

Detroit200000200480
Cleveland000100000140

Rodriguez, Holton (7), Lange (9) and Rogers; Allen, De Los Santos (7), Morgan (8), Hentges (9) and Collins. W_Rodriguez 9-6. L_Allen 6-6. Sv_Lange (18). HRs_Detroit, Torkelson (22), Carpenter (18).

INTERLEAGUE

Toronto14040000110122
Cincinnati020000100374

Ryu, G.Cabrera (6), Francis (7) and Jansen; H.Greene, B.Farmer (4), Moll (6), Law (7), Young (9) and Maile, Stephenson. W_Ryu 2-1. L_H.Greene 2-5. Sv_Francis (1). HRs_Toronto, Kiermaier (6), Belt (13), Bichette (18), Springer (15). Cincinnati, Stephenson (9).

Pittsburgh000000000020
Minnesota00010100x250

Borucki, Bido (3), Hernandez (6), Moreta (7), Selby (8) and E.Rodríguez; Keuchel, Jax (7), Thielbar (8), Duran (9) and Jeffers. W_Keuchel 1-1. L_Bido 2-4. Sv_Duran (23).

Kansas City100000002371
Chicago20001001x450

Lyles, and Perez; Hendricks, Leiter Jr. (7), Merryweather (8), Alzolay (9) and Amaya. W_Hendricks 5-6. L_Lyles 3-14. Sv_Alzolay (18). HRs_Chicago, Suzuki (12), Amaya (4).

