AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|012
|—
|3
|5
|1
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|03x
|—
|4
|7
|0
Sandoval, Estévez (8) and Thaiss, Okey; Bibee, Karinchak (8), Clase (9) and Zunino. W_Karinchak 1-4. L_Sandoval 3-2. Sv_Clase (14). HRs_Cleveland, Naylor (6).
|Tampa Bay
|102
|050
|000
|—
|8
|9
|0
|New York
|004
|000
|120
|—
|7
|12
|2
Eflin, Poche (7), Kelly (7), Kelley (8), Adam (9) and Bethancourt; Schmidt, Abreu (5), Weber (8), Marinaccio (9) and Trevino. W_Eflin 5-1. L_Schmidt 1-4. Sv_Adam (5). HRs_Tampa Bay, Walls (7). New York, O.Cabrera (3), Rizzo (9), Volpe (6).
|Seattle
|003
|000
|000
|—
|3
|10
|1
|Detroit
|101
|001
|20x
|—
|5
|9
|0
Gilbert, Gott (6), Speier (7), Brash (7), Then (7) and Murphy, Raleigh; Wentz, Cisnero (3), Englert (5), Foley (7), Shreve (8), Lange (9) and Rogers. W_Foley 1-1. L_Speier 1-1. Sv_Lange (7).
INTERLEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|103
|000
|000
|—
|4
|7
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|7
|1
Keller, Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and Hedges; Gibson, Baumann (6), C.Pérez (8), Voth (9) and McCann. W_Keller 5-1. L_Gibson 4-3.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|001
|000
|100
|—
|2
|11
|0
|Washington
|100
|100
|10x
|—
|3
|10
|0
Lucchesi, Nogosek (3), Leone (6), D.Santana (8) and M.Pérez; Williams, E.Ramírez (3), Machado (6), Edwards Jr. (7), Harvey (7), Finnegan (9) and Ruiz. W_Harvey 2-0. L_Leone 0-1. Sv_Finnegan (8). HRs_Washington, Abrams (3).
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|5
|1
|Miami
|000
|001
|20x
|—
|3
|11
|0
Weaver, K.Herget (6), Busenitz (7), Bracho (8) and Maile; B.Garrett, Hoeing (6), Scott (7), Brazoban (8), Okert (8), Floro (9) and Fortes. W_Scott 3-1. L_K.Herget 1-1. Sv_Floro (2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.