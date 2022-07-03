AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City0300201017111
Detroit000020200490

Singer, Cuas (5), Kowar (6), Coleman (7), Clarke (8), S.Barlow (9) and Gallagher; Skubal, Wi.Peralta (5), Foley (7), Vest (7), Fulmer (9) and Barnhart. W_Cuas 2-0. L_Skubal 5-7. Sv_S.Barlow (12). HRs_Kansas City, Olivares (3), Rivera (5). Detroit, Torkelson (5), Clemens (2).

Tampa Bay1000600007140
Toronto0010000113111

Baz, Ogando (7), Armstrong (9), Adam (9) and Pinto; Stripling, Thornton (5), T.Richards (6), Gage (7), Phelps (9) and Moreno. W_Baz 1-1. L_Stripling 4-3. Sv_Adam (3). HRs_Tampa Bay, H.Ramírez (4), Choi (7), Arozarena (8).

New York000000000012
Cleveland00010001x271

Montgomery, Sears (6), A.Abreu (8) and Trevino; McKenzie, Morgan (8), Clase (9) and León. W_McKenzie 5-6. L_Montgomery 3-2. Sv_Clase (19). HRs_Cleveland, F.Reyes (6).

Baltimore000012000371
Minnesota000001000141

Wells, Akin (7), Krehbiel (7), Tate (9) and Rutschman; Smeltzer, Minaya (7), Moran (9) and G.Sánchez. W_Wells 7-4. L_Smeltzer 4-2. Sv_Tate (2). HRs_Baltimore, Odor (8), Mancini (8), Mountcastle (14).

Los Angeles011000000230
Houston0001100024101

Suarez, Ortega (5), Quijada (5), Wantz (7), Loup (8), Tepera (9) and Stassi; Valdez, Neris (7), R.Montero (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado. W_Pressly 2-2. L_Tepera 1-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Rengifo (5). Houston, Peña (11).

INTERLEAGUE

Texas001000000171
New York10030000x470

Jon.Gray, B.Martin (6), Leclerc (7) and Heim; Carrasco, Rodríguez (6), Ottavino (8), Ed.Díaz (9) and McCann. W_Carrasco 9-4. L_Jon.Gray 4-4. Sv_Ed.Díaz (18). HRs_Texas, Heim (12). New York, S.Marte (9), E.Escobar (9).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami0010100023780
Washington0000002110450

(10 innings)

P.López, Bass (7), Okert (8), Scott (9), Floro (10) and Stallings; Fedde, M.Thompson (7), Finnegan (8), Rainey (9), Edwards Jr. (10) and Ruiz, Barrera. W_Scott 4-2. L_Edwards Jr. 2-3. Sv_Floro (1). HRs_Miami, L.Williams (1), J.Sánchez (11). Washington, Bell (12).

Milwaukee000020000250
Pittsburgh000000000091

Woodruff, Boxberger (7), D.Williams (8), Hader (9) and Narváez; Z.Thompson, Underwood Jr. (5), Beede (7), Stratton (9) and Perez. W_Woodruff 7-3. L_Z.Thompson 3-6. Sv_Hader (25). HRs_Milwaukee, Narváez (3).

Atlanta000100002391
Cincinnati000000031470

Morton, McHugh (8), Minter (9) and W.Contreras; L.Castillo, Hoffman (8), Strickland (9) and Papierski, A.Garcia. W_Strickland 1-2. L_Minter 4-2. HRs_Atlanta, Ozuna (16), Harris II (5).

Arizona0100400005110
Colorado00000303x680

Gallen, Mantiply (7), I.Kennedy (8), Ramirez (8), Nelson (8) and Herrera; Kuhl, Stephenson (6), Gilbreath (6), Bird (8), Bard (9) and El.Díaz. W_Bird 1-0. L_Ramirez 2-2. Sv_Bard (16). HRs_Arizona, D.Peralta (11). Colorado, Cron (19).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you