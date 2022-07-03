AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|030
|020
|101
|—
|7
|11
|1
|Detroit
|000
|020
|200
|—
|4
|9
|0
Singer, Cuas (5), Kowar (6), Coleman (7), Clarke (8), S.Barlow (9) and Gallagher; Skubal, Wi.Peralta (5), Foley (7), Vest (7), Fulmer (9) and Barnhart. W_Cuas 2-0. L_Skubal 5-7. Sv_S.Barlow (12). HRs_Kansas City, Olivares (3), Rivera (5). Detroit, Torkelson (5), Clemens (2).
|Tampa Bay
|100
|060
|000
|—
|7
|14
|0
|Toronto
|001
|000
|011
|—
|3
|11
|1
Baz, Ogando (7), Armstrong (9), Adam (9) and Pinto; Stripling, Thornton (5), T.Richards (6), Gage (7), Phelps (9) and Moreno. W_Baz 1-1. L_Stripling 4-3. Sv_Adam (3). HRs_Tampa Bay, H.Ramírez (4), Choi (7), Arozarena (8).
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|1
|2
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|01x
|—
|2
|7
|1
Montgomery, Sears (6), A.Abreu (8) and Trevino; McKenzie, Morgan (8), Clase (9) and León. W_McKenzie 5-6. L_Montgomery 3-2. Sv_Clase (19). HRs_Cleveland, F.Reyes (6).
|Baltimore
|000
|012
|000
|—
|3
|7
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|4
|1
Wells, Akin (7), Krehbiel (7), Tate (9) and Rutschman; Smeltzer, Minaya (7), Moran (9) and G.Sánchez. W_Wells 7-4. L_Smeltzer 4-2. Sv_Tate (2). HRs_Baltimore, Odor (8), Mancini (8), Mountcastle (14).
|Los Angeles
|011
|000
|000
|—
|2
|3
|0
|Houston
|000
|110
|002
|—
|4
|10
|1
Suarez, Ortega (5), Quijada (5), Wantz (7), Loup (8), Tepera (9) and Stassi; Valdez, Neris (7), R.Montero (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado. W_Pressly 2-2. L_Tepera 1-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Rengifo (5). Houston, Peña (11).
INTERLEAGUE
|Texas
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|7
|1
|New York
|100
|300
|00x
|—
|4
|7
|0
Jon.Gray, B.Martin (6), Leclerc (7) and Heim; Carrasco, Rodríguez (6), Ottavino (8), Ed.Díaz (9) and McCann. W_Carrasco 9-4. L_Jon.Gray 4-4. Sv_Ed.Díaz (18). HRs_Texas, Heim (12). New York, S.Marte (9), E.Escobar (9).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|001
|010
|002
|3
|—
|7
|8
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|211
|0
|—
|4
|5
|0
(10 innings)
P.López, Bass (7), Okert (8), Scott (9), Floro (10) and Stallings; Fedde, M.Thompson (7), Finnegan (8), Rainey (9), Edwards Jr. (10) and Ruiz, Barrera. W_Scott 4-2. L_Edwards Jr. 2-3. Sv_Floro (1). HRs_Miami, L.Williams (1), J.Sánchez (11). Washington, Bell (12).
|Milwaukee
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|9
|1
Woodruff, Boxberger (7), D.Williams (8), Hader (9) and Narváez; Z.Thompson, Underwood Jr. (5), Beede (7), Stratton (9) and Perez. W_Woodruff 7-3. L_Z.Thompson 3-6. Sv_Hader (25). HRs_Milwaukee, Narváez (3).
|Atlanta
|000
|100
|002
|—
|3
|9
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|031
|—
|4
|7
|0
Morton, McHugh (8), Minter (9) and W.Contreras; L.Castillo, Hoffman (8), Strickland (9) and Papierski, A.Garcia. W_Strickland 1-2. L_Minter 4-2. HRs_Atlanta, Ozuna (16), Harris II (5).
|Arizona
|010
|040
|000
|—
|5
|11
|0
|Colorado
|000
|003
|03x
|—
|6
|8
|0
Gallen, Mantiply (7), I.Kennedy (8), Ramirez (8), Nelson (8) and Herrera; Kuhl, Stephenson (6), Gilbreath (6), Bird (8), Bard (9) and El.Díaz. W_Bird 1-0. L_Ramirez 2-2. Sv_Bard (16). HRs_Arizona, D.Peralta (11). Colorado, Cron (19).
