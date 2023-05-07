AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota000000000010
Cleveland20000000x280

Ryan, Pagán (7), Stewart (8) and Vázquez, Jeffers; Quantrill, Karinchak (8), Clase (9) and Gallagher. W_Quantrill 2-2. L_Ryan 5-1. Sv_Clase (12).

New York00321010007111
Tampa Bay00002500018100

(10 innings)

Cole, Cordero (6), Holmes (7), Peralta (8), King (9), Abreu (10) and Trevino; Guerra, Fleming (2), R.Thompson (7), Adam (8), Poche (9), Cleavinger (10), Beeks (10) and Bethancourt. W_Beeks 1-2. L_Abreu 1-1. HRs_New York, Rizzo (6), Bader (2). Tampa Bay, Siri (3), Bethancourt (6).

Oakland000100000140
Kansas City10010003x590

Miller, Fujinami (7), Long (8) and Ca.Pérez; Yarbrough, C.Hernández (6), A.Chapman (8), Barlow (9) and Perez. W_Yarbrough 1-4. L_Miller 0-2. HRs_Kansas City, Perez (7).

INTERLEAGUE

Baltimore000100000100251
Atlanta100000000101341

(12 innings)

Wells, Voth (6), Cano (8), Bautista (10), Baumann (11), Ci.Pérez (12) and McCann, Rutschman; Elder, McHugh (6), Lee (8), Iglesias (9), Chavez (10), Tonkin (11) and Tromp, Murphy. W_Tonkin 3-1. L_Ci.Pérez 1-1. HRs_Atlanta, Olson (10).

Boston000010000150
Philadelphia00020202x690

Houck, Bleier (6), Brasier (7), Littell (8) and Wong; Walker, Alvarado (7), Strahm (8) and Realmuto. W_Walker 3-2. L_Houck 3-2. Sv_Strahm (1). HRs_Boston, Casas (4). Philadelphia, Schwarber (8).

Toronto10301000510150
Pittsburgh000000010181

Kikuchi, García (7), Romano (8), Pearson (9) and D.Jansen; R.Contreras, Moreta (6), Hernandez (7), De Jong (8) and Delay. W_Kikuchi 5-0. L_R.Contreras 3-3. HRs_Toronto, Merrifield (1), Varsho (5), Kiermaier (2).

Detroit000105000684
St. Louis11100702x12101

Faedo, Alexander (5), Englert (6), Holton (6) and Rogers; Matz, Naile (6), Romero (6), VerHagen (7), Helsley (9) and Knizner. W_VerHagen 2-0. L_Englert 1-2. HRs_Detroit, Torkelson (3), Rogers (4). St. Louis, Goldschmidt (7), Donovan (3).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Colorado10207010213141
New York300110100690

Feltner, Suter (4), Mears (6), Bard (7), Hand (8), Lawrence (9) and Wynns; Lucchesi, Yacabonis (5), Hunter (5), Brigham (8), Leone (9) and Álvarez. W_Suter 1-0. L_Yacabonis 2-1. HRs_Colorado, Grichuk (1), Bryant (5), Doyle (1). New York, Vogelbach (2).

Miami00001001010011590
Chicago000000002100104110

(14 innings)

Alcantara, Puk (9), Floro (10), Brazoban (11), Scott (12), Okert (13), Nardi (14) and Stallings, Fortes; Wesneski, Fulmer (7), Boxberger (8), Merryweather (9), Leiter Jr. (10), Alzolay (12) and Amaya, Barnhart. W_Okert 1-0. L_Alzolay 1-2. Sv_Nardi (1). HRs_Miami, Gurriel (3).

