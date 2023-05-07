AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|200
|000
|00x
|—
|2
|8
|0
Ryan, Pagán (7), Stewart (8) and Vázquez, Jeffers; Quantrill, Karinchak (8), Clase (9) and Gallagher. W_Quantrill 2-2. L_Ryan 5-1. Sv_Clase (12).
|New York
|003
|210
|100
|0
|—
|7
|11
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|025
|000
|1
|—
|8
|10
|0
(10 innings)
Cole, Cordero (6), Holmes (7), Peralta (8), King (9), Abreu (10) and Trevino; Guerra, Fleming (2), R.Thompson (7), Adam (8), Poche (9), Cleavinger (10), Beeks (10) and Bethancourt. W_Beeks 1-2. L_Abreu 1-1. HRs_New York, Rizzo (6), Bader (2). Tampa Bay, Siri (3), Bethancourt (6).
|Oakland
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
|Kansas City
|100
|100
|03x
|—
|5
|9
|0
Miller, Fujinami (7), Long (8) and Ca.Pérez; Yarbrough, C.Hernández (6), A.Chapman (8), Barlow (9) and Perez. W_Yarbrough 1-4. L_Miller 0-2. HRs_Kansas City, Perez (7).
INTERLEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|000
|100
|—
|2
|5
|1
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|000
|101
|—
|3
|4
|1
(12 innings)
Wells, Voth (6), Cano (8), Bautista (10), Baumann (11), Ci.Pérez (12) and McCann, Rutschman; Elder, McHugh (6), Lee (8), Iglesias (9), Chavez (10), Tonkin (11) and Tromp, Murphy. W_Tonkin 3-1. L_Ci.Pérez 1-1. HRs_Atlanta, Olson (10).
|Boston
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|202
|02x
|—
|6
|9
|0
Houck, Bleier (6), Brasier (7), Littell (8) and Wong; Walker, Alvarado (7), Strahm (8) and Realmuto. W_Walker 3-2. L_Houck 3-2. Sv_Strahm (1). HRs_Boston, Casas (4). Philadelphia, Schwarber (8).
|Toronto
|103
|010
|005
|—
|10
|15
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|8
|1
Kikuchi, García (7), Romano (8), Pearson (9) and D.Jansen; R.Contreras, Moreta (6), Hernandez (7), De Jong (8) and Delay. W_Kikuchi 5-0. L_R.Contreras 3-3. HRs_Toronto, Merrifield (1), Varsho (5), Kiermaier (2).
|Detroit
|000
|105
|000
|—
|6
|8
|4
|St. Louis
|111
|007
|02x
|—
|12
|10
|1
Faedo, Alexander (5), Englert (6), Holton (6) and Rogers; Matz, Naile (6), Romero (6), VerHagen (7), Helsley (9) and Knizner. W_VerHagen 2-0. L_Englert 1-2. HRs_Detroit, Torkelson (3), Rogers (4). St. Louis, Goldschmidt (7), Donovan (3).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|102
|070
|102
|—
|13
|14
|1
|New York
|300
|110
|100
|—
|6
|9
|0
Feltner, Suter (4), Mears (6), Bard (7), Hand (8), Lawrence (9) and Wynns; Lucchesi, Yacabonis (5), Hunter (5), Brigham (8), Leone (9) and Álvarez. W_Suter 1-0. L_Yacabonis 2-1. HRs_Colorado, Grichuk (1), Bryant (5), Doyle (1). New York, Vogelbach (2).
|Miami
|000
|010
|010
|100
|11
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|002
|100
|10
|—
|4
|11
|0
(14 innings)
Alcantara, Puk (9), Floro (10), Brazoban (11), Scott (12), Okert (13), Nardi (14) and Stallings, Fortes; Wesneski, Fulmer (7), Boxberger (8), Merryweather (9), Leiter Jr. (10), Alzolay (12) and Amaya, Barnhart. W_Okert 1-0. L_Alzolay 1-2. Sv_Nardi (1). HRs_Miami, Gurriel (3).
