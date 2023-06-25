AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota00200001036120
Detroit0030000000361

(10 innings)

Ober, Balazovic (7), Headrick (7), Stewart (8), Jax (9), Jh.Duran (10) and Vázquez, Jeffers; Lorenzen, Vest (6), Holton (6), Cisnero (8), Shreve (8), Lange (9), B.White (10) and Rogers. W_Jax 4-6. L_B.White 1-1. Sv_Jh.Duran (11). HRs_Minnesota, Solano (3).

Texas1200000003120
New York02000003x580

Eovaldi, Sborz (6), J.King (8), Y.Rodríguez (8) and Heim; Cole, Cordero (5), Ramirez (6), Marinaccio (8), M.King (9) and Trevino, Higashioka. W_Marinaccio 4-3. L_J.King 1-1. Sv_M.King (5). HRs_Texas, Heim (11).

Seattle020000000231
Baltimore00201000x370

Kirby, Brash (7), Speier (8) and Raleigh; Bradish, Coulombe (8), Bautista (9) and Bemboom. W_Bradish 4-3. L_Kirby 6-7. Sv_Bautista (21). HRs_Seattle, Raleigh (11). Baltimore, Santander (14).

Oakland000001000131
Toronto21100125x12110

Medina, Waldichuk (6), Y.Ríos (8) and Langeliers; Kikuchi, Thornton (8), Francis (9) and Heineman, D.Jansen. W_Kikuchi 7-2. L_Medina 1-7. HRs_Oakland, Kemp (3). Toronto, Springer (11), Biggio (7).

Kansas City000100000141
Tampa Bay00100020x370

Lynch, Clarke (7), A.Chapman (8) and Perez; Glasnow, K.Kelly (6), Poche (7), Adam (8), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt, Mejía. W_Poche 5-2. L_Clarke 1-2. Sv_Fairbanks (8). HRs_Tampa Bay, Siri (14).

Boston001000000150
Chicago00021100x470

K.Crawford, Bernardino (7), Ort (8) and C.Hamilton, C.Wong; Banks, Scholtens (3), Bummer (7), Middleton (9) and Grandal, Zavala. W_Scholtens 1-2. L_K.Crawford 2-4. Sv_Middleton (2). HRs_Chicago, Robert Jr. (21).

INTERLEAGUE

Milwaukee0031000001581
Cleveland01000300004100

(10 innings)

Burnes, Milner (6), Payamps (7), D.Williams (9), Peguero (10) and Caratini; Civale, E.De Los Santos (7), Hentges (8), Clase (9), Stephan (10) and B.Naylor. W_D.Williams 4-1. L_Stephan 3-3. Sv_Peguero (1). HRs_Cleveland, J.Naylor (10).

Los Angeles000002001381
Colorado10011010x451

Ty.Anderson, Soriano (7) and Wallach, Thaiss; Gomber, Bird (6), Johnson (7), Bard (8), Lawrence (9) and E.Díaz. W_Gomber 5-7. L_Ty.Anderson 4-2. Sv_Lawrence (4). HRs_Colorado, Tovar (7).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chicago400000001572
St. Louis03121000x7122

Stroman, Fulmer (4), Leiter Jr. (6), Wesneski (7), Alzolay (8) and Barnhart, Gomes; Liberatore, Woodford (3), G.Cabrera (5), Gallegos (7), Pallante (8), J.Hicks (9) and Wills.Contreras. W_Woodford 2-2. L_Stroman 9-5. Sv_J.Hicks (4).

New York0021111006112
Philadelphia10101004x770

Carrasco, Leone (5), Hartwig (6), Jos.Walker (8), Brigham (8), Nittoli (8) and Narváez, Álvarez; Wheeler, Strahm (6), Alvarado (7), Hoffman (8), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto. W_Hoffman 1-1. L_Brigham 0-2. Sv_Kimbrel (11). HRs_New York, Lindor (15), Alonso (24). Philadelphia, T.Turner (8).

Atlanta003003010790
Cincinnati0012001206111

Morton, Yates (6), N.Anderson (7), Minter (7), J.Jiménez (8), Iglesias (9) and S.Murphy; Stoudt, Wynne (4), Gibaut (6), B.Farmer (7), Alex.Díaz (8), Duarte (9) and T.Stephenson. W_Morton 7-6. L_Wynne 0-1. Sv_Iglesias (12). HRs_Atlanta, M.Olson (25). Cincinnati, McLain (5).

Pittsburgh000000000050
Miami00100001x290

Oviedo, Borucki (8), Mlodzinski (8) and Hedges, Delay; E.Pérez, Okert (7), Nardi (8), Puk (9) and Fortes. W_E.Pérez 5-1. L_Oviedo 3-8. Sv_Puk (11). HRs_Miami, J.Davis (2).

