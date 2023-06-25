AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|002
|000
|010
|3
|—
|6
|12
|0
|Detroit
|003
|000
|000
|0
|—
|3
|6
|1
(10 innings)
Ober, Balazovic (7), Headrick (7), Stewart (8), Jax (9), Jh.Duran (10) and Vázquez, Jeffers; Lorenzen, Vest (6), Holton (6), Cisnero (8), Shreve (8), Lange (9), B.White (10) and Rogers. W_Jax 4-6. L_B.White 1-1. Sv_Jh.Duran (11). HRs_Minnesota, Solano (3).
|Texas
|120
|000
|000
|—
|3
|12
|0
|New York
|020
|000
|03x
|—
|5
|8
|0
Eovaldi, Sborz (6), J.King (8), Y.Rodríguez (8) and Heim; Cole, Cordero (5), Ramirez (6), Marinaccio (8), M.King (9) and Trevino, Higashioka. W_Marinaccio 4-3. L_J.King 1-1. Sv_M.King (5). HRs_Texas, Heim (11).
|Seattle
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
|3
|1
|Baltimore
|002
|010
|00x
|—
|3
|7
|0
Kirby, Brash (7), Speier (8) and Raleigh; Bradish, Coulombe (8), Bautista (9) and Bemboom. W_Bradish 4-3. L_Kirby 6-7. Sv_Bautista (21). HRs_Seattle, Raleigh (11). Baltimore, Santander (14).
|Oakland
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|3
|1
|Toronto
|211
|001
|25x
|—
|12
|11
|0
Medina, Waldichuk (6), Y.Ríos (8) and Langeliers; Kikuchi, Thornton (8), Francis (9) and Heineman, D.Jansen. W_Kikuchi 7-2. L_Medina 1-7. HRs_Oakland, Kemp (3). Toronto, Springer (11), Biggio (7).
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|4
|1
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|20x
|—
|3
|7
|0
Lynch, Clarke (7), A.Chapman (8) and Perez; Glasnow, K.Kelly (6), Poche (7), Adam (8), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt, Mejía. W_Poche 5-2. L_Clarke 1-2. Sv_Fairbanks (8). HRs_Tampa Bay, Siri (14).
|Boston
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Chicago
|000
|211
|00x
|—
|4
|7
|0
K.Crawford, Bernardino (7), Ort (8) and C.Hamilton, C.Wong; Banks, Scholtens (3), Bummer (7), Middleton (9) and Grandal, Zavala. W_Scholtens 1-2. L_K.Crawford 2-4. Sv_Middleton (2). HRs_Chicago, Robert Jr. (21).
INTERLEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|003
|100
|000
|1
|—
|5
|8
|1
|Cleveland
|010
|003
|000
|0
|—
|4
|10
|0
(10 innings)
Burnes, Milner (6), Payamps (7), D.Williams (9), Peguero (10) and Caratini; Civale, E.De Los Santos (7), Hentges (8), Clase (9), Stephan (10) and B.Naylor. W_D.Williams 4-1. L_Stephan 3-3. Sv_Peguero (1). HRs_Cleveland, J.Naylor (10).
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|001
|—
|3
|8
|1
|Colorado
|100
|110
|10x
|—
|4
|5
|1
Ty.Anderson, Soriano (7) and Wallach, Thaiss; Gomber, Bird (6), Johnson (7), Bard (8), Lawrence (9) and E.Díaz. W_Gomber 5-7. L_Ty.Anderson 4-2. Sv_Lawrence (4). HRs_Colorado, Tovar (7).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|400
|000
|001
|—
|5
|7
|2
|St. Louis
|031
|210
|00x
|—
|7
|12
|2
Stroman, Fulmer (4), Leiter Jr. (6), Wesneski (7), Alzolay (8) and Barnhart, Gomes; Liberatore, Woodford (3), G.Cabrera (5), Gallegos (7), Pallante (8), J.Hicks (9) and Wills.Contreras. W_Woodford 2-2. L_Stroman 9-5. Sv_J.Hicks (4).
|New York
|002
|111
|100
|—
|6
|11
|2
|Philadelphia
|101
|010
|04x
|—
|7
|7
|0
Carrasco, Leone (5), Hartwig (6), Jos.Walker (8), Brigham (8), Nittoli (8) and Narváez, Álvarez; Wheeler, Strahm (6), Alvarado (7), Hoffman (8), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto. W_Hoffman 1-1. L_Brigham 0-2. Sv_Kimbrel (11). HRs_New York, Lindor (15), Alonso (24). Philadelphia, T.Turner (8).
|Atlanta
|003
|003
|010
|—
|7
|9
|0
|Cincinnati
|001
|200
|120
|—
|6
|11
|1
Morton, Yates (6), N.Anderson (7), Minter (7), J.Jiménez (8), Iglesias (9) and S.Murphy; Stoudt, Wynne (4), Gibaut (6), B.Farmer (7), Alex.Díaz (8), Duarte (9) and T.Stephenson. W_Morton 7-6. L_Wynne 0-1. Sv_Iglesias (12). HRs_Atlanta, M.Olson (25). Cincinnati, McLain (5).
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
|Miami
|001
|000
|01x
|—
|2
|9
|0
Oviedo, Borucki (8), Mlodzinski (8) and Hedges, Delay; E.Pérez, Okert (7), Nardi (8), Puk (9) and Fortes. W_E.Pérez 5-1. L_Oviedo 3-8. Sv_Puk (11). HRs_Miami, J.Davis (2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.