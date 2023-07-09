AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City0000130004101
Cleveland000100000170

Yarbrough, Hernández (7), Barlow (9) and Fermin; Bieber, Sandlin (7), Herrin (9) and Gallagher, Fry. W_Yarbrough 2-4. L_Bieber 5-6. Sv_Barlow (11). HRs_Kansas City, Isbel (2).

INTERLEAGUE

Texas000001010281
Washington00002320x7130

Dunning, Sborz (6), Leclerc (7) and Garver; Corbin, Ferrer (8), Finnegan (8), Harvey (9) and Ruiz. W_Corbin 6-10. L_Dunning 8-2. HRs_Washington, D.Smith (5), Meneses (6), S.Garrett (6).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia000020001361
Miami20300011x7130

Nola, Strahm (7), Soto (8) and Realmuto; Luzardo, Chargois (7), Okert (8), Floro (8) and Fortes. W_Luzardo 8-5. L_Nola 8-6. HRs_Philadelphia, Sosa (6). Miami, J.Sánchez (9), Myers (1), B.De La Cruz (10).

Cincinnati000000000041
Milwaukee10000000x170

Lively, Young (6), Law (7), Gibaut (8) and Stephenson; Miley, Peguero (7), Payamps (8), D.Williams (9) and Contreras. W_Miley 6-2. L_Lively 4-5. Sv_D.Williams (20).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you