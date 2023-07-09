AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|000
|013
|000
|—
|4
|10
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|7
|0
Yarbrough, Hernández (7), Barlow (9) and Fermin; Bieber, Sandlin (7), Herrin (9) and Gallagher, Fry. W_Yarbrough 2-4. L_Bieber 5-6. Sv_Barlow (11). HRs_Kansas City, Isbel (2).
INTERLEAGUE
|Texas
|000
|001
|010
|—
|2
|8
|1
|Washington
|000
|023
|20x
|—
|7
|13
|0
Dunning, Sborz (6), Leclerc (7) and Garver; Corbin, Ferrer (8), Finnegan (8), Harvey (9) and Ruiz. W_Corbin 6-10. L_Dunning 8-2. HRs_Washington, D.Smith (5), Meneses (6), S.Garrett (6).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|000
|020
|001
|—
|3
|6
|1
|Miami
|203
|000
|11x
|—
|7
|13
|0
Nola, Strahm (7), Soto (8) and Realmuto; Luzardo, Chargois (7), Okert (8), Floro (8) and Fortes. W_Luzardo 8-5. L_Nola 8-6. HRs_Philadelphia, Sosa (6). Miami, J.Sánchez (9), Myers (1), B.De La Cruz (10).
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|1
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|00x
|—
|1
|7
|0
Lively, Young (6), Law (7), Gibaut (8) and Stephenson; Miley, Peguero (7), Payamps (8), D.Williams (9) and Contreras. W_Miley 6-2. L_Lively 4-5. Sv_D.Williams (20).
