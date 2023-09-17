AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|020
|10
|—
|4
|5
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|011
|11
|—
|5
|9
|0
(11 innings)
Littell, Poche (5), R.Stephenson (7), Fairbanks (8), Armstrong (10), Diekman (11) and Bethancourt, Pinto; Kremer, Coulombe (6), J.López (7), Ci.Pérez (8), Fujinami (9), Cano (9), Hall (11) and McCann, Rutschman. W_Hall 2-0. L_Diekman 0-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, B.Lowe (21), T.Gray (1), Bethancourt (10). Baltimore, Rutschman (19).
|Boston
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2
|9
|0
|Toronto
|010
|010
|001
|—
|3
|7
|1
Pivetta, C.Murphy (7), N.Robertson (8), Whitlock (9) and McGuire; Ryu, Y.García (5), G.Cabrera (7), Green (7), Swanson (9) and Heineman, Kirk. W_Swanson 4-2. L_Whitlock 5-5. HRs_Boston, Devers (33). Toronto, Varsho (17).
|Texas
|010
|000
|001
|—
|2
|7
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|900
|00x
|—
|9
|11
|1
Bradford, J.Hernández (4), Latz (7) and Hedges; G.Williams, Moore (7), Curry (8), Sandlin (9) and Gallagher. W_G.Williams 3-5. L_Bradford 4-2. HRs_Cleveland, J.Ramírez (24).
|Minnesota
|000
|030
|010
|—
|4
|7
|1
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|1
S.Gray, Jax (8), Pagán (9) and Jeffers; Cease, Patiño (7) and Lee. W_S.Gray 8-7. L_Cease 7-8. HRs_Minnesota, Julien (14), Polanco (13).
|Houston
|002
|110
|003
|—
|7
|9
|3
|Kansas City
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|6
|0
Valdez, B.Abreu (8), Graveman (9) and Maldonado; Lyles, Kowar (7), Davidson (8), B.Keller (9) and Porter. W_Valdez 12-10. L_Lyles 4-17. HRs_Houston, Meyers (10), Y.Alvarez (28).
INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|000
|001
|100
|—
|2
|4
|1
|Pittsburgh
|001
|100
|10x
|—
|3
|8
|0
Rodón, Vásquez (7) and Wells; Selby, Jackson (3), Borucki (7), Mlodzinski (8), Bednar (9) and Delay. W_Borucki 3-0. L_Rodón 3-6. Sv_Bednar (36). HRs_New York, Volpe (21). Pittsburgh, Andujar (4).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|100
|010
|020
|—
|4
|9
|3
|New York
|003
|010
|40x
|—
|8
|13
|0
Williamson, Spiers (5), Moll (8) and T.Stephenson; Quintana, D.Smith (7), Brigham (8), B.Raley (9) and F.Alvarez. W_Quintana 3-5. L_Williamson 4-5. HRs_Cincinnati, Senzel (12), Encarnacion-Strand (8).
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|9
|1
|Miami
|005
|014
|42x
|—
|16
|17
|0
Morton, D.Rodríguez (5), Lopez (7) and d'Arnaud; Luzardo, Chargois (7), González (8), Stallings (9) and Fortes. W_Luzardo 10-9. L_Morton 14-12. HRs_Atlanta, Ozuna (35). Miami, Chisholm Jr. (18), Soler (36), Burger (33), Fortes (6).
|Philadelphia
|000
|300
|020
|—
|5
|11
|0
|St. Louis
|003
|020
|01x
|—
|6
|9
|1
T.Walker, Domínguez (8) and Realmuto; Hudson, Liberatore (6), Gallegos (7), J.King (8), Helsley (9) and Knizner. W_J.King 2-1. L_Domínguez 4-5. Sv_Helsley (11). HRs_Philadelphia, Bohm (17). St. Louis, Goldschmidt (25), J.Walker (16).
