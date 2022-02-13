Sunday, February 13
CURLING
Men
Sweden 6, Norway 4
Britain 7, China 6
Canada 10, United States 5
ROC 10, Italy 7
ICE HOCKEY
Men
Slovakia 5, Latvia 2
