All Times EDT
Sunday, April 17
MLB

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 7:08 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, ppd.

NBA PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND

Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

NHL

Florida at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

MLS

Salt Lake at New York, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m.

NWSL Challenge Cup

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit, 3 p.m.

Portland Thorns FC vs. San Diego Wave FC, 7 p.m.

OL Reign vs. Angel City FC, 7 p.m.

Other Events
GOLF

PGA - RBC Heritage

TENNIS

ATP - Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell

ATP - Challenger Tallahassee, Tenn.

ATP - Challenger Split, Croatia

WTA - Tennis Championship Istanbul

WTA - Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

RACING

NASCAR Cup Series - Food City Dirt Race, Bristol, Tenn.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you