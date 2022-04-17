|All Times EDT
|Sunday, April 17
|MLB
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 7:08 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, ppd.
|NBA PLAYOFFS
|FIRST ROUND
Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 3:30 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
|NHL
Florida at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
St. Louis at Nashville, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
|MLS
Salt Lake at New York, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m.
|NWSL Challenge Cup
NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit, 3 p.m.
Portland Thorns FC vs. San Diego Wave FC, 7 p.m.
OL Reign vs. Angel City FC, 7 p.m.
|Other Events
|GOLF
PGA - RBC Heritage
|TENNIS
ATP - Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell
ATP - Challenger Tallahassee, Tenn.
ATP - Challenger Split, Croatia
WTA - Tennis Championship Istanbul
WTA - Porsche Tennis Grand Prix
|RACING
NASCAR Cup Series - Food City Dirt Race, Bristol, Tenn.
