|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed RHP Dennis Santana off waivers from Atlanta. Placed SS Royce Lewis on the 60-day IL.
|National League
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OF Jaylin Davis on a minor league contract.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Bryce McGowens to a rest-of-season contract.
ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed G Michael Carter-Williams to a rest-of-season contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed RB Jamycal Hasty to a contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Vinnie Hinostroza from Rochester (AHL). Placed F Alex Tuch on injured reserve.
CHiCAGO BLACKHAWS — Activated G Alex Stalock from injured reserve. Reassigned G Jaxson Stauber to Rockford (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned D Brad Hunt to Colorado (AHL). Loaned G Justus Annunen to Colorado. Acquired D Jack Johnson from Chicago in exchange for D Andreas Englund.
DALLAS STARS — Acquired RW Evgenii Dadonov from Montreal in exchange for RW Denis Gurianov. Loaned F Fredrik Olofsson to Texas (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Zach Sanford from Milwaukee (AHL). Announced the retirement of general manager David Poile effective June 30, 2023.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired Fs Timo Meier and Timur Ibragimov, Ds Scott Harrington and Santeri Hatakka, G Zachary Emond and a 2024 fifth-round pick from San Jose in exchange for Fs Fabian Zetterlund and Andreas Johnsson, Ds Shakir Mukhamadullin and Nikita Okhotiuk and a conditional 2023 first-round pick, a conditional 2024 second round pick and a 2024 seventh round pick.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Acquired F Tanner Jeannot from Nashville in exchange for D Cal Foote, a 2025 first-round pick, a 2024 second-round pick and third, fourth and fifth-round pick in 2023.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Promoted D Noah Juuulsen from Abbotsford (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Acquired C Ivan Barbashev from St. Louis in exchange for C Zach Dean.
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby. Acquired F Nino Niederreiter from Nashville in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick.
