|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with INF Gleyber Torres on a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|NHL
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Sent D Filip Roos and C Luke Philp to Rockford (AHL). Assigned G Jaxson Stauber to Rockford.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Assigned G Mack Guzda to Charlotte (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Loaned D Samuel Bolduc and RW Simon Holmstrom to Bridgeport (AHL). Returned C Aatu Raty to Bridgeport.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned G Kevin Mandolese to Belleville (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned G Dustin Tokarski to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Loaned D Johnny Gruden to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Sent RW John Hayden to Coachella Valley (AHL). Assigned LW Max McCormick to Coachella Valley.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Activated D T.J. Brodie from injured reserve. Loaned C Bobby McMann to Toronto (AHL).
|ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Tulsa D Kylor Wall one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during a Jan. 28 game at Allen.
|SOCCER
|National Women's Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed G Carly Nelson to a two-year contract with an option for an additional year.
