BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Logan Gillaspie from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP DL Hall to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Michael Wacha from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Darwinzon Hernandez to Worcester (IL). Sent RHP Brayan Bello on a rehab assignment to Portland (EL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Alonzo Rubalcaba on a minor league contract. Acquired LHP Ricardo Sanchez from Philadelphia in exchange for cash considerations and assigned him to Toledo (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Released RHP Ken Giles. Sent C Luis Torrens outright to Tacoma (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed LHP Matt Moore on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Yerry Rodriguez from Round Rock (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Ian Anderson to Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Derek Law on a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contracts RHP Parker Bugg and LHP Andrew Nardi from Jacksonville (IL). Placed RHP Anthony Bender on the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Tommy Nance to Jacksonville. Designated RHP A.J. Ladwig for assignment. Transferred RHP Cole Sulser to the 60-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled OF Alex Call from Rochester (IL). Optioned OF Josh Palacios to Rochester.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Breon Borders. Waived DL Kingsley Keke, OLs Greg Long and Haggai Ndubuisi and RB Ronnie Rivers.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released G Jordan Simmons. Waived OL Derek Kerstetter CB Olajiah Griffin and TE Jalen Wydermayer.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived CB ChrisWestry, RB Darius Bradwell, TE Nate Becker, LB Kamal Martin and OG Wyatt Miller.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived CB Abu Daramy-Swaray, RB Shermari Jones and WR Pooka Williams.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed K Ramiz Ahmed. Released K Gabe Brkic.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed DB Devin Hafford.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Reinstated LB Azeez Ojulari from the non-football injury (NFI) list. Waived DB Michael Jacquet and G Josh Rivas. Released DB Jarrod Wilson.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived OL William Dunkle and LB Ali Fayad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Reinstated TE Charlie Woerner from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

SOCCER United Soccer League Championship

LA GALAXY II — Acquired M Milos Nikolic for the remainder of the season.

