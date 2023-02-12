BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with LHP Caleb Smith and C Kevin Plawecki on minor league contracts.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Waived G Reggie Jackson.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Waived Gs Danny Green and John Wall.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Waived Gs Patrick Beverley and Terrrence Ross.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived F Stanley Johnson.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled LW Grigori Denisenko from Charlotte (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Sent D Jacob Moverare to Ontario (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reinstated RW Joel Armia from injured reserve.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Kevin Mandolese from Belleville (AHL).

