|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with LHP Caleb Smith and C Kevin Plawecki on minor league contracts.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Waived G Reggie Jackson.
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Waived Gs Danny Green and John Wall.
ORLANDO MAGIC — Waived Gs Patrick Beverley and Terrrence Ross.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived F Stanley Johnson.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled LW Grigori Denisenko from Charlotte (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Sent D Jacob Moverare to Ontario (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reinstated RW Joel Armia from injured reserve.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Kevin Mandolese from Belleville (AHL).
