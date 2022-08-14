BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Logan Gillaspie from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP DL Hall to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Michael Wacha from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Darwinzon Hernandez to Worcester (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Alonzo Rubalcaba on a minor league contract. Acquired LHP Ricardo Sanchez from Philadelphia in exchange for cash.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed LHP Matt Moore on paternity leave. Recalled RHP Yerry Rodriguez from Round Rock (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Ian Anderson to Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Derek Law on a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contracts RHP Parker Bugg and LHP Andrew Nardi from Jacksonville (IL). Placed RHP Anthony Bender on the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Tommy Nance to Jacksonville. Designated RHP A.J. Ladwig for assignment. Transferred RHP Cole Sulser to the 60-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled OF Alex Call from Rochester (IL). Optioned OF Josh Palacios to Rochester.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Breon Borders, DL Kingsley Keke, OLs Greg Long and Haggai Ndubuisi and RB Ronnie Rivers.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released OLs Derek Kerstetter and Jordan Simmons, CB Olajiah Griffin and TE Jalen Wydermayer.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released CB Chris Westry, RB Darius Bradwell, TE Nate Becker, LB Kamal Martin and OG Wyatt Miller.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived CB Abu Daramy-Swaray, RB Shermari Jones and WR Pooka Williams.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed K Ramiz Ahmed. Released K Gabe Brkic.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Reinstated LB Azeez Ojulari from the non-football injury (NFI) list. Waived DB Michael Jacquet and G Josh Rivas. Released DB Jarrod Wilson.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released OL William Dunkle and LB Ali Fayad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Reinstated TE Charlie Woerner from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you