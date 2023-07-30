BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Joey Krehbiel from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Tyler Wells to Bowie (EL). Designated RHP Eduard Bazardo for assignment.
CHICAGO WHITESOX — Sent RF Trayce Thompson to Charlotte (IL) on a rehab assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired LHP Taylor Hearn from Atlanta in exchange for INF Nicky Lopez. Optioned LHP Taylor Hearn to Omaha (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of INF Kevin Padlo. Placed OF Taylor Ward on the 10-day IL. Acquired INF C.J. Cron, OF Randal Grichuk and cash considerations from Colorado in exchange for LHP Mason Albright and RHP Jake Madden. Transferred OF Taylor Ward to the 60-day IL. Designated INF Kevin Padlo for assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated LHP Caleb Thielbar from the 15-day IL. Placed RF Alex Kirilloff on the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Jonathan Loaisiga to Tampa (FSL) on a rehab assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Erasmo Ramirez from Durham (IL). Optioned RHP Calvin Faucher to Durham.
TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Max Scherzer and cash considerations from the New York Mets in exchange for INF/OF Luisangel Acuna. Acquired LHP Jordon Montgomery, RHP Chris Stratton and international bonus pool money from St. Louis in exchange for LHP John King, INF Tommy Saggese, and RHP T.K. Roby. Placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 27. Recalled RHP Grant Anderson from Round Rock (IL). Signed RHP Karl Hartman to a minor league contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Jordan Hicks from St. Louis in exchange for RHPs Adam Kloffenstein and Sem Robberse.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Cole Slusler from the 60-day IL. Placed LHP Tommy Henry on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 29.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Taylor Hearn to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP AJ Smith-Shawver from Gwinnett.
CHICAGO CUBS — Sent 3B Edwin Rios outright to Iowa (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed 3B Jonathan India on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 29. Recalled OF Stuart Fairchild from Lousivlle (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Lance Lynn. Optioned RHP Tyson Miller to Oklahoma City (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated OF Avisail Garcia from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Dane Myers to Jacksonville (IL). Sent SS Jazz Chishold Jr. to Jupiter (FSL) on a rehab assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Julio Teheran on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Peter Strzelecki from Nashville (IL).
NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Sam Coonrod to Syracuse (IL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Vinny Nittoli from Syracuse.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Tristan Beck from Sacramento (PCL). Placed RHP Anthony DeSclafani on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 27.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Rico Garcia on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 29. Recalled RHP Amos Willingham from Rochester (IL).
BASKETBALL
Women's National Basketball Association
PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed F Liz Dixon to a second seven-day contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Waived DB Cameron Dantzler with an injury settlement.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed QB Reid Sinnett. Placed OT Devin Cochran on injured reserve.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived CB Bopete Keyes with an injury designation.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived WR Amari Rodgers. Reinstated CB Kendall Sheffield from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived LB Isaiah Moore. Signed TE Izaiah Gathings and DB Anthony Witherstone.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed RB Sony Michel on the reserve/retired list. Signed RB Royce Freeman.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Eli Apple. Reinstated T Isaiah Wynn from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed DE Jabari Zuniga on the reserve/retired list. Signed G Koda Martin.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed FB Monte Pottebaum on the reserve/retired list. Waived OT Jarrid Williams. Signed LB Kwon Alexander.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Reinstated TE Noah Fant from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Singed F Jack McBain to a two-year contract.
COLLEGE
RICE — Named Tommy McClelland director of athletics.
