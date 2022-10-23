BASKETBALL
National Basketball League

NBA — Announced Miami Heat F Caleb Martin has been suspended for one game without pay for instigating an on-court altercation by taunting Toronto Raptors C Christian Koloko and then tackling him into the spectator stands. Koloko has been fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin during the altercation. Heat forward Nikola Jovic has also been suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area and entering the altercation.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Kale Clague from Rochester (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned RW Martin Kaut and C Jayson Megna to Colorado (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Loaned C Jackson Cates to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

COLLEGE
FOOTBALL

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE — Fined LSU $250,000 for a violation of the access to competition area policy.

