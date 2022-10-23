|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball League
NBA — Announced Miami Heat F Caleb Martin has been suspended for one game without pay for instigating an on-court altercation by taunting Toronto Raptors C Christian Koloko and then tackling him into the spectator stands. Koloko has been fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin during the altercation. Heat forward Nikola Jovic has also been suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area and entering the altercation.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Kale Clague from Rochester (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned RW Martin Kaut and C Jayson Megna to Colorado (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Loaned C Jackson Cates to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
|COLLEGE
|FOOTBALL
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE — Fined LSU $250,000 for a violation of the access to competition area policy.
