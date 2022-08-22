BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF Yusniel Diaz from Norfolk (IL). Sent OF Brett Phillips outright to Norfolk. Returned 27th man OF Yusniel Diaz to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled 1B/OF Franchy Cordero from Worcester (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed C Yasmani Grandal on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C Carlos Perez from Charlotte (IL). Transferred RHP Kyle Crick to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Luke Bard from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed RHP Albert Abreu on the 15-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated OF Kole Calhoun from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Josh Smith to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Luis Frias from Reno (PCL). Optioned RHP Edwin Uceta to Reno.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated C Elias Diaz from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Dom Nunez to Albuquerque (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Jose Butto from Syracuse (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Nate Fisher. Optioned LHP Rob Zastryzny to Syracuse. Placed RHP Stephen Nogosek on the 15-day IL. Designated LHP Sam Clay for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Seranthony Dominguez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 18. Transferred RHP Corey Knebel from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Bailer Falter to Lehigh Valley (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Tyler Cyr from Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of LHP Cam Vieaux from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Yohan Ramirez to Indianapolis. Designated C Jose Godoy for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed 2B Donovan Walton on the 60-day IL. Claimed C Patrick Mazeika off waivers from the New York Mets.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed FB Jake Bargas. Placed WR David Moore on injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Reinstated LT David Bakhtiari from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Waived C Ty Clary and LB Chauncey Manac.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released LB Tae Davis and FB Andy Janovich. Waived OL Myron Cunningham. Placed WR Chester Rogers on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed WR. J.J. Koski on injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived TE Dalton Keene.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived RB Devine Ozigbo, QB K.J. Costello and K John Parker Romo.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released WR Vyncint Smith. Waived LB JoJo Ozougwu and S Troy Warner.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Claimed TE Kendall Blanton off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE SC — Recalled D Ahmed Longmire from his loan with Orange County SC of the USL Championship.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

