|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Michael Wacha on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 5. Recalled RHP Tyler Danish from Worcester (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of OF Aaron Whitefield. Recalled INF Luis Rengifo from Salt Lake (PCL). Placed INFs David Fletcher and Jose Rojas on the IL. Optioned LHP Kenny Rosenberg to Salt Lake.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Trevor Larnach on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 7. Recalled C Jose Godoy from St. Paul (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Tim Locastro on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ron Marinaccio from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated OF Ramon Laureano from the suspended list. Placed OF Stephen Piscotty on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Jorge Juan for assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Jakob Junis from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned RHP Gregory Santos to Sacramento.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP George Kirby from Arkansas (TL). Optioned RHP Riley O'Brien to Tacoma (PCL). Transferred RHP Ken Giles to the 60-day IL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Casey Lawrence to Buffalo (IL).
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract OF Alek Thomas from Reno (PCL). Placed C Carson Kelly on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 5.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled LHP Lucas Gilbreath from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Justin Lawrence to Albuquerque.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned LHP Justin Bruihl Oklahoma City (PCL).
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Justus Annunen from Colorado (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Placed D Jorge Villafana on the season-ending injury list.
