BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Mychal Givens from the 60-day IL.
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Garrett Whitlock from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Kyle Barraclough to Worcester (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed SS Javier Baez on the bereavement list. Recalled SS Isan Diaz from Toledo (IL). Sent RHP Mason Englert to Toledo on a rehab assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated OF Drew Waters from the bereavement list. Optioned OFs Bubba Thompson and Edward Olivares to Omaha (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP Griffin Canning from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Kenny Rosenberg to Salt Lake (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Josh Fleming to Durham (IL). Recalled SS Osleivis Basabe from Durham. Sent C Francisco Mejia to Durham on a rehab assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated C Jonah Heim from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Sam Huff to Round Rock (PCL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated C Gabriel Moreno from the 10-day IL. Designated C Carson Kelly for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Bryce Jarvis from Reno (PCL). Optioned RHP Ryne Nelson to Reno.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Allan Winans to Gwinnett (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Ben Lively to Louisville (IL) on a rehab assignment. Sent RHP Eduardo Salazar outright to Louisville. Recalled RHP Daniel Duarte from Louisville.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed RHP Joe Kelly on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 10.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Reed Garrett to Syracuse (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Luis F. Ortiz from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned RHP Yunior Marte to Lehigh Valley.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent RHP Max Kranick to Bradenton (FSL) on a rehab assignment. Added RHP Cody Bolton to the roster.
Minor League
Frontier League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released OF Marcos Castillo.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Logan Adams.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released OF Bryan Leef.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released RHP Aaron Husson.
BASKETBALL
Women's National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Jennie Simms to a seven-day contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Frank Ginda. Waived LB Mykal Walker.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Claimed DB Tae Hayes off waivers from Detroit.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed S Nate Meadors and RB Jordan Wilkins. Placed LB Jacob Phillips on injured reserve. Waived S Bubba Bolden with an injury designation.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Colby Richardson.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WRs Victor Bolden and Adam Humphries and QB E.J. Perry. Waived RB Xazavian Valladay. Released DB Kendall Sheffield.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OL Bobby Evans. Placed TE Sammis Reyes on reserve/retired list.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed LB Darius Harris and WR D.J. Turner on injured reserve. Released NT Kyle Peko.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Keke Coutee and CB Jomal Wiltz. Waived CB Mark Gilbert and WR Freddie Swain.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived LB William Kwenkeu. Signed LB Tanner Vallejo.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived G Koda Martin with an injury settlement.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Forrest Rhyne. Waived LB Chapelle Russell.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed LB Daelin Hayes on injured reserve.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed TE Kaden Smith. Waived P Colby Wadman.
