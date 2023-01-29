BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with INF Gleyber Torres on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
NHL

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Sent D Filip Roos and C Luke Philp to Rockford (AHL). Assigned G Jaxson Stauber to Rockford.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Assigned G Mack Guzda to Charlotte (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Loaned D Samuel Bolduc and RW Simon Holmstrom to Bridgeport (AHL). Returned C Aatu Raty to Bridgeport.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned G Kevin Mandolese to Belleville (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned G Dustin Tokarski to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Loaned D Johnny Gruden to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Sent RW John Hayden to Coachella Valley (AHL). Assigned LW Max McCormick to Coachella Valley.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Activated D T.J. Brodie from injured reserve. Loaned C Bobby McMann to Toronto (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Tulsa D Kylor Wall one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during a Jan. 28 game at Allen.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred F Patryk Kimalla to Hapoel Be'er Sheva FC (Israel Premier League).

National Women's Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed G Carly Nelson to a two-year contract with an option for an additional year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you