BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Jake Faria from Worcester (IL). Designated RHP Tayler Scott for assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Cole Ragans and RHP Collin Snider to Omaha (IL). Recalled RHP Max Castillo from Omaha.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent SS Jorge Polanco to St. Paul (IL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed INF Josh Donaldson on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Oswald Peraza from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Bryce Miller from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Matt Festa to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Luis Martinez-Gomez, OFs Alfonsin Rosario and Brett Bateman, 1B Jonathon Long and 3B Brian Kalmer on contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed INF/OF Brian Anderson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 13. Recalled INF Jahmai Jones from Nashville (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Luis F. Ortiz to Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated OF/DH Andrew McCutchen from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Rodolfo Castro to Indianapolis (IL). Added RHP Quinn Priester to the taxi squad.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Returned RHP James Naile to Memphis (IL). Optioned 1B Luken Baker to Memphis. Reinstated C Andrew Knizner from the 10-day IL. Agreed to terms with RHPs Jason Savacool, Charles Harrison and Christian Worley, OFs Zach Levenson and Brayden Jobert and LHP Ixan Adnerson on contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Matt Waldron from El Paso (PCL). Placed LHP Adrian Morejon on the 15-day IL. Returned LHP Ryan Weathers to El Paso.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned 3B Jake Alu to Rochester (IL).

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Brandon Duhaime to a one year contract.

