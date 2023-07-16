BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Jake Faria from Worcester (IL). Designated RHP Tayler Scott for assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Cole Ragans and RHP Collin Snider to Omaha (IL). Recalled RHP Max Castillo from Omaha.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent SS Jorge Polanco to St. Paul (IL) on a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed INF Josh Donaldson on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Oswald Peraza from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Bryce Miller from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Matt Festa to Tacoma (PCL).
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Luis Martinez-Gomez, OFs Alfonsin Rosario and Brett Bateman, 1B Jonathon Long and 3B Brian Kalmer on contracts.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed INF/OF Brian Anderson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 13. Recalled INF Jahmai Jones from Nashville (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Luis F. Ortiz to Lehigh Valley (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated OF/DH Andrew McCutchen from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Rodolfo Castro to Indianapolis (IL). Added RHP Quinn Priester to the taxi squad.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Returned RHP James Naile to Memphis (IL). Optioned 1B Luken Baker to Memphis. Reinstated C Andrew Knizner from the 10-day IL. Agreed to terms with RHPs Jason Savacool, Charles Harrison and Christian Worley, OFs Zach Levenson and Brayden Jobert and LHP Ixan Adnerson on contracts.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Matt Waldron from El Paso (PCL). Placed LHP Adrian Morejon on the 15-day IL. Returned LHP Ryan Weathers to El Paso.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned 3B Jake Alu to Rochester (IL).
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Brandon Duhaime to a one year contract.
