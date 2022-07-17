BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned 3B Spencer Torkelson to Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled LHP Gabe Speier from Omaha (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Chris Archer from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Devin Smeltzer to St. Paul (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Adam Oller from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned LHP Jared Koenig to Las Vegas.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Dusten Knigh for assignment. Reinstated RHP Pete Fairbanks from the 60-day IL. Placed LHP Jalen Beeks on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 15.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled INF/OF Nick Solak from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned C Sam Huff to Round Rock.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Designated LHP Daniel Norris for assignment. Optioned RHP Anderson Espinoza to Iowa (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Erich Uelmen from Iowa.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated C Alex Jackson and optioned to Nashville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Yoan Lopez to Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Chase De Jong on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Indianapolis (IL).

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed D Jack Ahcan to a one-year contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Singed C Mattias Janmark to a one-year contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed D Michael Del Zotto to a one-year, two-way contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed Fs Mitchell Chaffee and Nick Swaney to one-year, two-way contracts.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Niko Mikkola to a one-year contract extension.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed F Pierre Engvall to a one-year contract.

