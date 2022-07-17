|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned 3B Spencer Torkelson to Toledo (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled LHP Gabe Speier from Omaha (PCL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Chris Archer from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Devin Smeltzer to St. Paul (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Adam Oller from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned LHP Jared Koenig to Las Vegas.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Dusten Knigh for assignment. Reinstated RHP Pete Fairbanks from the 60-day IL. Placed LHP Jalen Beeks on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 15.
TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled INF/OF Nick Solak from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned C Sam Huff to Round Rock.
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Designated LHP Daniel Norris for assignment. Optioned RHP Anderson Espinoza to Iowa (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Erich Uelmen from Iowa.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated C Alex Jackson and optioned to Nashville (IL).
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Yoan Lopez to Syracuse (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Chase De Jong on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Indianapolis (IL).
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Signed D Jack Ahcan to a one-year contract.
EDMONTON OILERS — Singed C Mattias Janmark to a one-year contract.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed D Michael Del Zotto to a one-year, two-way contract.
MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed Fs Mitchell Chaffee and Nick Swaney to one-year, two-way contracts.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Niko Mikkola to a one-year contract extension.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed F Pierre Engvall to a one-year contract.
