FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DY Tyeler Davison on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed WR Brandon Zylstra on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed T Alex Taylor on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARGS — Placed LB Myles Jack on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed QB Marcus Mariota and WR Bryan Edwards on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated QB Nathan Peterman and WR Dillon Stoner from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed WR Albert Wilson and G Solomon Kindley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed T Rashod Hill on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed DL Quinnen Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DL Freedom Akinmoledum to the active roster.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

