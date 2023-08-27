BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Brennan Bernardino on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled LHP Chris Murphy from Worcester (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Phil Maton from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Ronel Blanco to Sugar Land (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Erik Swanson on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Jay Jackson from Buffalo (IL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of RHP Ryan Thompson from Reno (PCL). Designated RHP Nabil Crismatt for assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Brett Kennedy to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Daniel Duarte from Louisville.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of INF/OF Hunter Goodman from Albuquerque (PCL). Reinstated RHP Matt Carasiti from the 15-day IL. Released 3B Jackson Profar.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Gavin Stone. Optioned LHP Bryan Hudson. Claimed RHP Tyson Miller from the New York Mets. Placed RHP Tony Gonsolin on the 60-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Reinstated SS Mark Vientos from the 10-day IL. Designated CF Abraham Almonte and LHP Adam Kolarek for assignment. Recalled RHP Jeff Brigham from Syracuse.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Cody Bolton from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Osvaldo Bido to Indianapolis.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Guillermo Zuniga on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 25. Recalled RHP James Naile from Memphis (IL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Received RB Pierre Strong Jr. from New England in exchange for T Tyrone Wheatley Jr. Placed WR Jakeem Grant Sr. on injured reserve. Waived CBs Caleb Biggers and Gavin Heslop, LB Cam Bright, TEs Miller Forristall and Thomas Greaney, T Derrick Kellly II, S Nate Meadors and WRs Anthony Schwartz and Jalen Wayne.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived WRs Tyler Adams and Kody Case, G Emil Ekiyor, Tes Nick Eubanks and Michael Jacobson, K Lucas Havrisik and T Matthew Vanderslice. Released RB Kenyan Drake and DB Teez Tabor.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DT Zach Sieler to a contract extension through 2026.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived DT Kevin Atkins, DB Darren Evans, NT Donovan Jeter, WR Collin Johnson and RB James Robinson. Released DT Tashawn Bower, DT Brandin Bryant, Ts Korey Cunningham and Julien Davenport and WR Jaydon Mickens. Placed WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton on injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released DE Quinton Bell, QB Ian Book, RB Kennedy Brooks, DTs Robert Cooper and Marvin Wilson, WRs Jadon Haslewood, Johnny King and Freddie Swain, TE/QB Tyree Jackson, LBs Tyreek Maddox-Williams and Caleb Saunders, OL Tyrese Robinson and NT/DT Olive Sagapolu.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived K Michael Badgley, DB Alonzo Davis, WR Gavin Holmes, T Zack Johnson, C Jimmy Murray and TE Justin Rigg.
