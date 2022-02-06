|FOOTBALL
CHICAGO BEARS — Hired San Francisco special teams coordinator Richard Hightower as special teams coordinator.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Hired San Francisco offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as head coach.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Colton White from Utica (AHL). Added C Jack Hughes to the NHL COVID-19 protocol list.
|East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Suspended Iowa D Darick Louis-Jean for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for charging during a Feb. 5 match at Wheeling. Suspended Kansas City F/D Loren Ulett for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for slashing during a Feb. 5 match vs. Rapid City. Fined Kansas City F/D Garrett Clarke an undisclosed amount as the result of his actions during a Feb. 5 match vs. Rapid City.