|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Milwaukee G Grayson Allen one game without pay for excessive contact against Chicago G Alex Caruso during a Jan. 21 game against Chicago.
Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%..
Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%.
Updated: January 23, 2022 @ 5:34 pm
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Milwaukee G Grayson Allen one game without pay for excessive contact against Chicago G Alex Caruso during a Jan. 21 game against Chicago.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.