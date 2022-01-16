|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Breon Borders.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Released WR Warren Jackson and TE Kyle Markway from the practice squad. Signed K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Waived RW Karson Kuhlman.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned G Cale Morris and LW Mike Hardman to the taxi squad. Reassigned LW Lukas Reichel and D Ian Mitchell to Rockford (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned G J-F Berube to Cleveland (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned Cs Rhett Gardner and Riley Damiani to Texas (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned LW Taro Hirose, D Luke witkowski and G Calvin Pickard to the taxi squad.
MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned G Hunter Jones and RW Kyle Rau to the taxi squad.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned RW Anthony Greco to Hartford (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUKS — Reassigned G Michael DiPietro to the taxi squad.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed D Damion Lowe through 2023 with a club option for 2024.