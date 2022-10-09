|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Claimed D Jusso Valimaki off waivers. Waived D Cam Dineen.
BOSTON BRUINS — Waived F Nick Foligno.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Waived F Anton Blidh. Reassigned D Nate Clurman from Colorado (AL) to Utah (ECHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Waived F Emil Bernstrom for the purpose of assigning him to Cleveland (AHL). Loaned G Jet Greaves to Cleveland.
EDMONTON OILERS — Acquired C Klim Kostin from St. Louis in exchange for D Dmitri Samorukov. Waived F Devin Shore.
LAS VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned F Marcus Kallionkieli from Henderson (AHL) to Savannah (ECHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Waived Cs Nicolas Petan and Mason Shaw. Ressigned G Hunter Jones from Iowa (AHL) to Iowa (ECHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Waived Ds Corey Schueneman and Madison Bowey.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed F Jimmy Vesey to a one-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Waived Cs Zack MacEwen and Cooper Marody. Reassigned D Mason Millman from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Waived F Josh Leivo.
SEATTLE KRACKEN — Waived F John Hayden.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Pierre-Cedric Labrie to a one-year, two-way contract. Waived D Philippe Myers.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Waived F Wayne Simmonds and C Adam Gaudette. Signed F Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Waived F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, D Lucas Johansen and C Henrik Borgstrom.
WINNIPEG JETS — Waived C Jansen Harkins.
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
CALGARY WRANGLERS — Assigned F Lucas Feuk to Rapid City (ECHL).
COLORADO EAGLES — Assigned Fs Tarun Fizer, Zachary Tsekos, Cameron Wright and G Lukas Parik to Utah (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Assigned G Parker Gahagen, Ds Luke Martin, Louka Henault, Fs Zach Jordan, Cristiano DiGiacinto, Ryan Lohin and Easton Brodzinski to Jacksonville (ECHL).
HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHT — Assigned G Jordan Papirny and F ALex Swetlikoff to Savannah (ECHL).
IOWA WILD — Assigned Fs Kevin Conley and Mitchell Balmas to Iowa (ECHL).
LAVAL ROCKET — Assigned D Santino Centorame and F Anthony Beauregard to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
|East Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed G Erik Schuette to tryout agreement.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Added Ds Dajon Mingo, Dakota Betts, Josh Burnside, Jalen Smereck, Matt Cairns, Arvin Atwal, Samuel Hunter, Kyler Matthews, Fs Louie Caporusso, Lee Lapid, Justin Vaive, Cody Caron, Matt McLeod, Lincoln Griffin, Brandon Yeamans, Jeremiah Addison, Philip Lagunov, Patrick Polino, Matt Perry, Zack Andrusiak, Maurizio Colella, Peyton Francis, Gs Mark Sinclair and Trevin Kozlowski to the training camp roster.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Added Gs Peter Thome, Jake Kupsky, Ds Matt Register, Darren Brady, Cody Haiskanen, Adam Samuelsson, Matt Stief, Patrick Kudla, Fs A.J. White, Zach Walker, Colton Kehler, William Knierim, Jordan Timmons, Wade Murphy, Ty Pelton-Byee, Jade Miller and Michael Ferraro to the training camp roster. Suspended D Macoy Erkamps.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released D Trey Phillips. Added Gs Corbin Kaczperski, Cody Karpinski, Ds T.J. Fergus, Ryan Wheeler, Riese Zmolek, Connor Russell, Justin Wells, Nolan Orzeck, Brendan St-Louis, Fs Cole Stallard, Jake Smith, Yuki Miura, Zach White, Tommy Parrottino, Alec Broetzman, Chandler Yakimowicz, Alec Baer, Nick Campoli, James Sanchez, Guus van Nes, Brendan Robbins, Brendan Soucie, Griff Jezka, Sam Hu, Kevin Conley, F/D Carter Shinkaruk to the training camp roster. Suspended Fs Jack Billings, Ben Sokay, Ds Jake Stevens and Skylar Pacheco.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed G Talyn Boyko to tryout agreement and added him to the training camp roster. Added G Charles Williams, Ds Victor Hadfield, Jacob Panetta, Roshen Jaswal, Brendan Less, Tim Theocharidis, Pavel Vorobei, Bo Hanson, Brandon Fortunato, Garret Cockerill, Fs Matt Salhamy, Sam Sternschein, Jake Witkowski, Travis Howe, Luke Keenan, Jake Hamacher, Luke Lynch, Brendan Harris, Derek Lodermeier, Christopher Brown, Ara Nazarian, Jake Pappalardo, Adam Berg to the training camp roster.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Added D Tyler Rockwell to the training camp roster.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Added G Brad Arvanitis, Ds Quinn Wichers, Tyson Helgesen and F Logan Nelson to the training camp roster.
READING ROYALS — Added Fs Brendan Hoffman and Shane Sellar to the training camp roster.
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Released G Hayden Stewart and D Cade McNelly. Added Gs Darion Hanson, Chase Perry, Josh Benson, Ds Clayton Phillips, Tristan Thompson, Mackenzie Dwyer, Darick Louis-Jean, Aaron Thow, Bryan Etter, Jeff Solow, Alex Carlson, Fs Spencer Dorowicz, Spencer Naas, Brian Hawkinson, Vincent Marleau, Marshall Moise, Max Kaufman, Grant Jozefek, Logan Drevitch, Alexandre Carrier, Westin Michaud, Brent Pedersen, Brennan Blaszczak and Carson Rose to the training camp roster.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed G Francis Marotte to tryout agreement.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed D Davide Asselin and G David Richer to tryout agreements and added them to the training roster. Added Gs Thomas Sigouin, Sebastien Lefebvre, William Lavalliere, Ds Mathieu Brodeur, Bradley Johnson, Francis Thibeault, Alex Breton, Philippe Bureau-Blais, Chase Carter, Fs Cedric Montminy, Jonathan Joannette, William LeBlanc, Connor Welsh, Nicolas Lariviere, Conner Chaulk, James Phelan, Nicolas Guay, Timotej Sille, Jackson Keane, Olivier Ouellet, Jordan Briere, Raphael Gosselin, Charles-William Gagne, Benjamin St-Onge to the training camp roster.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released F Arseni Smekhnov. Signed D Victor Bartley to a tryout agreement.
WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Nick Fea and added him to the training camp roster. Added Gs Mario Culina, Tristan Cote-Cazanave, Ds David Drake, Dilan Peters, Davis Bunz, Zach Wilkie, Jason Horvath, Drayson Pears, Roy Kanda, Fs Bobby Hampton, Tyler Drevitch, Felix Pare, Samuel Tremblay, Griffin Lunn, Eetu Selanna, Aaron Aragon and F/D Alex Koopmeiners to the training camp roster.
|COLLEGE
NEW MEXICO — Announced offensive coordinator Derek Warehime has been relieved of his duties. Named quarterbacks coach Heath Ridenour interim offensive coordinator for the remainder of the season and graduate assistant Matt Clark interim tight ends coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.